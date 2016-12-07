A tribute to Benjamin Creme

Benjamin Creme, British artist, author, lecturer and long time student of esoteric philosophy, passed away peacefully on 24 October, 2016. He was at his home in London, and leaves a great legacy.

Benjamin Creme

Through his work as the Chief Editor of Share International magazine, and author of many books, international speaker and renowned artist, Benjamin Creme was an inspiration throughout the world.

He presented information about the emergence of Maitreya the World Teacher. (‘Maitreya the World Teacher’ is awaited by people of every religion under his various names ― the Christ, Messiah, Imam Mahdi, Krishna, and Maitreya Buddha). Also the Masters of Wisdom (said to be a group of perfected individuals who are the custodians of the Divine Plan for this planet). Working from a background of the ageless wisdom teachings given to the world by Helena Blavatsky, co-founder of the Theosophical Society, and the Alice Bailey esoteric teachings, he has expanded and brought up to date this ancient knowledge.

Dedicated to helping

Working through a direct telepathic rapport with one of the Masters of Wisdom, Benjamin Creme dedicated the last 40 years of his life to this work. In doing so, he inspired hundreds of thousands of people across the world.

Transmission Meditation

In 1974 he introduced Transmission Meditation ― a new group meditation, which is both a means of personal development and a form of service to the world. He began his public work in 1975. He lectured worldwide from 1979 onwards, only finally stopping at the age of 90.

Benjamin Creme also gave many years of his time to personal assistance. He spent a lot of time answering questions, and assisting those who were sick with his master’s healing list. There are many stories of healings, miraculous events and phenomena accredited to him. He has been referred to as a great disciple ― a modern-day John the Baptist.

Legacy

Benjamin Creme has left a legacy of 16 books, various lectures on DVD and CDs. As well as this there are and thousands of articles in Share International magazine.

His was an extraordinary life dedicated to service. He brought hope to the millions who heard his story.