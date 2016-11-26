Demonstrating divinity is your life’s greatest invitation – and the world’s greatest hope.

by Neale Donald Walsch

How do we demonstrate our divinity in times of turmoil, fear or pain? When our life encounters injury, when times of doubt and disappointment visit us, where do we go within? How do we demonstrate our divine selves, our pure spirit in relationships to make them the best we possibly can? What and where is our divinity in our work, our parenting, our finances, our health? How can we demonstrate our divinity when death arrives? Is divinity only for those who seek God? How do we find the ultimate answer to these questions and more on our life journey?

The overhaul of humanity is not a small thing. The words I’ve used to describe this phenomenon are dramatic because the event is dramatic. It is going to involve (indeed, it is already involving) every aspect of our lives: our governance and politics, our economics and financial stability, our commerce and industry, our social conventions and constructions, our educational systems and approaches, our religions and beliefs, our customs and traditions – in fact, our entire cultural story.

We can participate in the overhaul of humanity or we can merely witness it – but we cannot stop it – not that we would want to.

This can be the greatest thing that has happened to our species since our appearance on this planet. The years just ahead, and some of the trials and tribulations we’re going to see, can bring our planet to a new and wonderful place when the process is complete.

And the process will be complete in a relatively short period of time.

And you can help bring about that completion if you choose to.

Life begins at the end of your comfort zone. So if you are feeling uncomfortable at this moment, know that change is taking place in your life, and it is a beginning, not an ending.

Celebrate the shifting sands as they form the new mountains. These mountains are monuments to change, not to permanence.

Once you are ready to truly devote your days and times to what your soul came here to do, you will find your life unimaginably enriched.

Neale Donald Walsch is the author of the highly acclaimed book Conversations with God, which spent over 135 weeks in the New York Times bestselling list. This non-religious, spiritual leader is listed as one of the top 100 spiritual teachers for 2016 in the Watkins Body Mind Spirit Magazine next to Oprah, Dalai Lama and Eckhart Tolle. He will be presenting events on the east coast of Australia in February and March, 2017.

http://angelinastojic.events