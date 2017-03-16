« All Events

Love to learn animal healing?

May 27 - May 28

$943

Heal horses and household animals or work professionally. Gold Coast 27–28 May with Renee Coltson from Pheonix, USA.

Enquiries call Julie Jara 0403 312 316 [email protected]

Share this Post

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Start:
May 27
End:
May 28
Cost:
$943
Website:
http://www.animalwellness.world

Venue

Horses helping humans
11 Brahman Street
Tallebudgera, Queensland 4228 Australia
Website:
http://www.horseshelpinghumansaustralia.com/

Organiser

Julie Jara
Phone:
0403 312 316
Email:
julie@juliejara.com
Website:
www.JulieJara.com

Comments

  1. Profile photo of juliejara Author
    Reply

    Hey everyone, if you are interested in this weekend training you can contact me, Julie in Australia or the presenter Renee Coltson in Phoenix. You can also attend just the first day for $399 AUD if you register by 30 March and day two for $333 if you register by 30 March. Let me know if you are interested or want more information? Julie

Leave a Comment

Add YOUR event to the LivingNow Event Calendar!

Free for all listings submitted before April 30, 2017.

Skip to toolbar