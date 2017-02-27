« All Events

Mindful Stress Reduction

May 11 @ 19:00 - June 1 @ 20:30 AEST

Four-Week Course With Dr Richard Chambers

Want to learn mindfulness? Or just reduce stress, improve wellbeing and boost your productivity/performance?

This four-week course is the perfect place to start. It explores the science and practice of mindfulness and teaches you how to apply it to reduce stress and to improve your wellbeing, productivity/performance and relationships. No previous experience with mindfulness is required.

Details

Start:
May 11 @ 19:00
End:
June 1 @ 20:30
Website:
https://www.trybooking.com/book/event?embed&eid=252638

Venue

Powerhouse
34 Lakeside Drive
Albert Park, Australia
Phone:
0422 830 633
Website:
www.drrichardchambers.com

Organiser

Dr Richard Chambers
Phone:
0422 830 633
Email:
hello@drrichardchambers.com
Website:
www.drrichardchambers.com

Comments

    If we can’t come to one of the weeks, is it still possible to join / will there still be enough benefit from coming to the other three sessions of this course?
    And/or perhaps you’re running this on other nights of the week? 🙂 Or, even better, are you likely to offer this on the north side of town? 🙂

