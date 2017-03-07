Reiki for Beginners

Explore thousands of articles on natural health, wellness, diet, nutrition, thrivability, sustainability, organics, green business, yoga, meditation, metaphysics, relationship and more
Learn how to use Chi to heal the mind, body and spirit of yourself, your family, loved ones, clients, pets and the planet, as well as how to use it to achieve you goals and dreams.
Conducted by Reiki Master, Kyoshi Craig Monie, also founder, owner and Master Instructor of the family owned and operated, Cobra Martial Arts & Fitness Centres in Perth; established 26 years.
This course will certify you as a Reiki First Degree healer. Reiki Second Degree will be held later this year and Reiki Third Degree Master will be held next year.
Share this Post
Add YOUR event to the LivingNow Event Calendar!
Free for all listings submitted before April 30, 2017.
Hi there,
Please give a brief point-form explanation of what is covered in this reiki level one workshop. I’ve always thought that there was way too much to learn in even a day, let alone a few hours. Do you cover how to protect oneself energetically and psychically? Do you teach how to cleanse and seal a room or space? I think these are very important aspects of energy work. I have relatives in WA who may be keen, but I am a little skeptical as to how thoroughly one can learn reiki level one in just three hours. I feel that it is imperative that they are guided well for their own safety, and also how to better trust their intuition – just as much as it is to learn the hand positions and techniques.
Looking forward to hearing from you.
Warm regards,.
Sharon.