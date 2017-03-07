Reiki for Beginners

Learn how to use Chi to heal the mind, body and spirit of yourself, your family, loved ones, clients, pets and the planet, as well as how to use it to achieve you goals and dreams.

Conducted by Reiki Master, Kyoshi Craig Monie, also founder, owner and Master Instructor of the family owned and operated, Cobra Martial Arts & Fitness Centres in Perth; established 26 years.

This course will certify you as a Reiki First Degree healer. Reiki Second Degree will be held later this year and Reiki Third Degree Master will be held next year.