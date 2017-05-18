Well-being coaches in schools: the way forward

Employing life or well-being coaches in our schools is one way to support teens in navigating the choppy waters of the high school years and become resourceful.

A new direction for education

We’ve reached a critical point – traditional education needs a new direction in order to truly assist the youth of today. High school years can be difficult. Navigating the choppy waters can bring confusion and challenges that need to be given thought.

Sometimes teenagers believe they can solve the puzzle without seeking guidance. However, in this world of constant change, they can at times make hasty decisions which carry consequences at first not considered.

Students are encouraged to set goals that will assist them personally and academically. Although this may appear like an ideal strategy for success, one must first illustrate the importance of creating the habits that will bring the goal to fruition. With so much on their plate, it’s not surprising that many young people say that they are suffering from feelings of depression.

Many teenagers speak of feeling overwhelmed when needing to make necessary decisions. There are so many expectations placed on them at home, at school, and from peers, and this can create an enormous amount of pressure. It can cloud their judgement, creating tiny ripples that can become deep wounds. Eventually for some, the feelings become too consuming, to the point where they act in ways that are self destructive and not beneficial to their physical, emotional or mental health.

Well-being coaches in high schools?

As an educator and well-being coach, it’s sad to see how many students are falling prey to this darkness of spirit and soul. How do we move them forward? This is where a well-being or life coach can assist students in creating a toolkit of resources, which they can draw upon in challenging situations.

Many school principals have realised the importance of employing a life coach for the potential of growth and empowerment of students within their school community.

Recently one Melbourne school advertised a position on their website for a full-time well-being coach. Other schools are bringing coaches into the classroom to speak to senior students about how to deal with stress during examinations. This suggests there is a growing trend to meet the needs of students in ways that are more reflective of the 21st century. As literacy and numeracy skills are scrutinised, here’s a question to ponder: is a well-being coach the person who can assist the youth of today? Can a well-being coach move students forward towards the realisation of their goals, whilst assisting them to see challenges as something they are able to respond to rather than react?

I would suggest that the answer is ‘yes’. Bringing life and well-being coaches into the school community leads students towards a question/answer process of discovery, assisting them to tap into unexplored possibilities in an ever-changing work force and world.

Students will begin to see their potential through new eyes and in doing so, they will be able to discover one of life’s great facts: within each person are all the resources needed for a fulfilling life. In collaboration with a coach, students are able to use their resources to become resourceful.

About the Author Gemma Di Bari Gemma Di Bari is a life coach, writer and motivational speaker based in Melbourne. As well as coaching, she is both a secondary school and meditation teacher.