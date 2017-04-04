Meditation are you passive or active? By Adriana James in LivingNow

For some, meditation has led to passivity and inaction. Some tend to use it as an excuse for DOING nothing; for accepting their lot in life with increasing indifference and non-participation. So what’s the real purpose of meditation?

What’s wrong with the unconscious mind?

Nothing is wrong with the unconscious mind, except for the people who lead unconscious lives.

That’s me making fun, I think….

In the modern day and age, with the onset of the ‘New Age’ of love and light, meditation, and more meditation, the meditator has been elevated to the rank of sainthood. Now, the point of meditation seems to be to dissolve consciously into the void, to get to a point where you can watch your own mind, your own thoughts, and finally, without effort, observe that you are not your body, thoughts, emotions or behaviours.

This process has a purpose, a meaning, and a direction.

Meditation as an excuse

Unfortunately, for some, meditation has led to passivity and inaction. Some tend to use it as an excuse for DOING nothing; for accepting their lot in life with increasing indifference and non-participation.

Life is hard and there are a lot of stressful situations to deal with. Just meditate a little and all will be well. Just dissolve into the grand sea of unconsciousness. Don’t worry about the next step. Don’t worry about how you can use all the latent power in that ‘sea’; all the incredible force and energy you can use to create something great in your life and on this planet. Let others worry about that. This unconscious ‘feeling good’ is enough. You will feel a little better. Nothing will change in your world but you’ll feel less stressed. For a while.

I practice meditation often

One of the meditations I like is based on meditation on the light from the ancient Hawaiian Huna. The I’o process from Huna describes the potential of retreating into the void (easy to say, hard to do) for a precise purpose. To do something with it. Become proactive. To change the static energy into a dynamic one.

For me, this is the whole idea of meditation: to find ways to create new things, using a remarkable amount of energy from the void. The dissolution of the ego into the void does not stop there. It reforms in a new way with new creative energy.

Unleash your true creative power through meditation

Passive acceptance of the increasing stress and problems in life through meditation does not put you in charge. It only leads to more unconsciousness. More passivity. More acceptance. This is a foiled attempt to replicate the Eastern techniques.

Meditation is extremely useful. It isn’t easy to do either, and it is especially not easy to do well. It takes years and years of practice to truly experience its benefits.

I knew a lady who meditated daily for 15 minutes. Once I asked her to describe to me what she was experiencing. What was the purpose for her meditation? What she said was akin to daydreaming, where your mind goes wherever it wants to in a sweet state of unconsciousness. So, my concern is that the meaning of meditation has become somehow restricted and confined to unconsciousness. No direction. No instruction. No clear and precise indication for using this energy.

Value

It is almost like all the valuable concepts and techniques imported from the Eastern philosophies have been distorted and adapted to superficiality. Another thing to sell. And it’s being bought! Big time!

The overall result is to create more passivity and acceptance. Of what? Of everything. Good or bad. No action required. In fact, action is frowned upon as being too disturbing to the ‘seeker of inner peace’.

The void

If dissolving into the void does not create new possibilities for creativity and action, then what’s the point? If dissolving into the void unites one with the true nature of things and dispels all the survival fears one can conceive of, but does not create anything new, then what’s the purpose? To dissolve into the void?

The disposal into the void of all the blocking fears one can experience has only one purpose – to show the potential creative power existent inside each individual, which resides ready to be utilised for the creation of the new.

And when you know your true creative power, then you can make it conscious.

Adriana James M.A., Ph.D., is a certified master trainer of neurolinguistic programming, master Time Line Therapy® trainer, hypnosis trainer and NLP coaching trainer. She is the author of the books Values and the Evolution of Consciousness and Time Line Therapy® Made Easy.

This article was first published at www.nlpcoaching.com and is used with permission.

