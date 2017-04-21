Mick Thomas national album launch tour just got bigger

Mick Thomas is set to tour his new retrospective double album These Are the Songs and autobiographical book These Are The Days right across the country this May and June. Joining Mick and his band The Roving Commission on the road are the mighty Melbourne tour de force Raised By Eagles, who themselves are set for a busy 2017 with the release of their soon to be announced 3rd album. ‘Shape & Line’, the first single from the album, is out now.

Following successful preview dates in Perth and at Port Fairy Folk Festival in March and following a spot on the 2017 Gum Ball line up later this month, the tour proper begins in Mick’s hometown of Melbourne at Thornbury Theatre on Friday 19 May before heading to regional Victoria, Hobart, Adelaide, Sydney, Regional NSW, Brisbane and winding up back in Victoria with a tour finale at Caravan Music Club on Sunday 17 June.

These Are the Songs

New retrospective album out now through Liberation Music

Media only stream or download here

Purchase here

These Are the Days

Autobiographical book out now through Melbourne Books

Purchase here

These Are the Dates

Saturday 22 April (4pm) | The Gum Ball, Hunter Valley NSW | Tickets

Friday 5 May (12:45pm) | Basement Discs, Melbourne VIC (In store performance) | Info

Friday 19 May (7pm) | Thornbury Theatre, Melbourne VIC | Tickets *

Saturday 20 May (8:30pm) | Suttons House Of Music, Ballarat VIC | Tickets *

Sunday 21 May (8pm) | Capital Theatre, Bendigo VIC | Tickets *

Thursday 25 May | Hobart Gaol, TAS | Tickets (Book Event)

Friday 26 May | Grand Poobah, Hobart TAS | Tickets

Saturday 27 May (8:30pm) | Wheatsheaf Hotel, Adelaide SA | Tickets *

Sunday 28 May (4pm) | Wheatsheaf Hotel, Adelaide SA | Tickets *

Wednesday 31 May | Methodist Church, Adelong NSW | SOLD OUT

Thursday 1 June (6:30pm) | Smiths Alternative, Canberra ACT | Tickets

Thursday 1 June (9:30pm) | Smiths Alternative, Canberra ACT | Tickets

Friday 2 June (6pm) | Leadbelly, Sydney NSW | Tickets *

Saturday 3 June (8pm) | Lizottes Restaurant, Newcastle NSW | Tickets *

Sunday 4 June (5pm) | Hotel Gearin, Katoomba NSW | Tickets **

Friday 9 June (8pm) | Wagga Wagga Civic Centre NSW | Tickets

Saturday 10 June (8:30pm) | Milk Factory, Brisbane QLD | Tickets

Sunday 11 June (2pm) | Bison Bar, Nambour QLD | Tickets

Friday 16 June (8pm) | Moyston Hall, Ararat VIC | Tickets

Saturday 17 June (8pm) | Caravan Music Club, Oakleigh VIC | Tickets *

* Support by Raised by Eagles

** Support by Ayleen O’Hanlon

This is the Background

Raconteur, troubadour, balladeer and poet, Mick Thomas is best known as the song master of pub-rock icons Weddings Parties Anything. His ever-evolving talents as a writer and performer defines a career as intriguing as it is enduring. His knockabout image partly explains his close relationship with his audience. They see him as one of them. A loyal mob who have followed him from the Weddo’s through his solo career, Mick’s fans relate to his wistful, sentimental and nostalgic lyrics. Themes such as Australian history, fleeting or lost love, the bittersweet realities of life’s merry-go-round, alienation, and football, are wrapped in a positive, triumph over adversity message. The characters in Mick’s songs are everyday battlers, as are he and his fans.

These Are the Songs is a lovingly crafted compilation album spanning the past eighteen years and more of Mick Thomas’ creative life. From the wry and laconic observations of ‘The Lonely Goth’ to the wit and whimsy of ‘You Remind Me’, the soaring growl of ‘Hard Currency’ to the pure joyous on-the-road fun of ‘Sleep on Your Floor’ and ‘The Last of the Tourists’, this is a classic set of tunes performed by a loose but lovingly selected bunch of players. The album is the companion to Mick’s new book These Are the Days, a joyous autobiographical tale of an inspired and uniquely Australian creative force. The album finishes with four bonus recordings including a cheeky duet with Ruby Boots on Bob Dylan’s latter day classic ‘Most of the Time’, in a classic Lee Hazlewood / Nancy Sinatra style adaption. Mick’s affable growl is off-set perfectly by Ruby’s soaring nu-country contralto. For a record that spans a vast variety of recording situations and musicians the album is impressively cohesive. Mick’s long-time musical companion Squeezebox Wally features on many of the tracks, as the various line-ups of his band’s The Sure Thing and The Roving Commission navigate a repertoire of enigmatic country folk rock gems.

These Are The Days is a book of stories that all starts with the songs. How they got written, where and why they got written, and why they still get played. And its about the people – in the various line ups of the various bands, the people in the studio, and in the audience at the countless shows. And its about when Weddings, Parties, Anything first called it a day back in 1998 when Mick quickly realised there was no good night to go into. The book follows the stories of 31 songs, each including stories and a song chart.

And if all This Isn’t Enough, check out Mick’s website + join him on Facebook and Twitter to get updated tour dates or to visit his online store equipped with ‘This is The Teatowel’ merch and much, much more! mickthomas.com