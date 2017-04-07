Om, should I eat this?

There is a growing – and alarming – trend of yoga teachers giving potentially harmful dietary advice to their students.

Editor’s note: while many readers will not be yoga teachers, of course, we feel this is useful information for many of us to consider from our own perspective. We can consider where it applies to our own lives, or even simply in terms of how we view and treat our bodies. It might also apply to; teachers, health care practitioners, and students in other fields.

Yoga teachers are trusted professionals, trained in the body, and often the first port of call for a student’s health issues. Often yoga teachers are asked health and nutrition-related questions requiring individualised attention. Whilst many teachers will refer on, there is a growing – and alarming – trend of yoga teachers giving potentially harmful dietary advice to their students.

I write this as a yoga teacher, and as a yoga student. I write this as a dietitian and nutritionist who sees the women and girls in clinic at the back end of yet another gruelling 10-day juice fast, or another winter freezing through raw foods; their thyroid, adrenals, and/or reproductive health a bit more depleted. Their relationship with food and their body having slid backwards into more disordered and dangerous territory. Self-confidence has become more bruised. Some of these people are yoga teachers themselves.

I have been on both the giving and receiving end of bad nutritional advice from yoga teachers. I write this with deep remorse for any past student to whom I may have passed on potentially harmful nutrition advice before I learnt more about diet culture. I’m sorry. I didn’t know that diet culture, and the body hatred and dysfunction around food it creates, was such an insidious and widespread problem.

I didn’t know that ‘clean eating’ – when taking to the extreme – is just another code word for dieting. ‘Dieting’ is any way of eating you are emotionally attached to. For instance, do you feel anxious and off-kilter when you go out with friends and can’t find something that’s 100% ‘clean’? You’re on a diet, baby! (Full respect here is given to those individuals with genuine food allergies and intolerances.)

I know that writing this is going to piss some people off. But if I can prevent just one more confused, health-conscious woman (and increasingly, man) from being more deeply sucked into diet culture, then it’s worth it.

What is diet culture?

In the words of Fiona Sutherland, non-diet dietitian and mindfulness crusader:

“Diet culture encompasses all the messages that tell us that we’re not good enough in the bodies we have, and we’d be more worthwhile and valuable if our bodies were different. Our culture is so embedded with body and weight-centric messages that they’re sometimes imperceptible. Diet culture is deeply ingrained in our everyday existence and prevents us from living our most full and meaningful lives.”

There’s health-conscious, and then there’s health-obsessed. And increasingly, I see more and more yogis, especially younger women, crossing over into health-obsessed territory. I know what it looks like because I’ve been there. I think that as yoga teachers we need to be vigilant with this, and to be very careful about the health advice we give outside of our specialty of yoga practice.

Stories of two women

To illustrate why it’s so inappropriate for yoga teachers to give detailed nutrition advice, I’ll tell two short stories.

Scene 1

Picture this: I’m wrapping up a nutrition consultation with a client, Ms X. As her dietitian we’ve discussed lots of stuff about food, body cues of hunger and fullness, digestion – y’know, that sort of thing.

What we haven’t discussed is the vertebral stress fracture in her neck and the inflamed tendons in her wrists, because she has other health practitioners who deal with that and we only have 30 minutes together.

On her way out, Ms X casually adds that she’s thinking of trying yoga to help manage her stress levels and give her energy. “Oh, yes!” I exclaim, “Yoga totally saved me! Doing headstands just zens me out so much! And handstands give me tonnes of energy. You should try those!”

Obviously, this would be a major dietitian FAIL because I’m not a yoga teacher (well actually I am, but for the purpose of the point I’m trying to make – and to represent the majority of nutritionists -– let’s pretend I’m not, okay?).

​I don’t know enough about Ms X’s health to know that what works for me will also work for her.

I might know about her eating issues, but I know next to nothing about her history of injuries to safely recommend specific yoga postures for her to try. In this case, telling Ms X to do advanced poses like handstands and headstands would be the equivalent of telling someone with coeliac disease to go eat a few loaves of bread; it could really mess her up.

Luckily, I don’t know any nutritionists who would actually do this. And if they do suggest yoga it’s as a general stress management tool, on the premise that you ask a yoga teacher for further modifications if you have injuries.

Scene 2

Okay, now picture this. Ms Y is at her local yoga studio, just finishing a yoga class. She’s feeling zenned out and open-hearted after savasana. She thanks her yoga teacher as she is leaving, and they chat animatedly as they bask in that delicious post-yoga glow.

What they don’t discuss is Ms Y’s declining relationship with food, which is now bordering on an eating disorder, or her roller coaster blood sugar levels, or the fact she hasn’t had a menstrual period in months because she’s under-eating in an attempt to lose weight.

“I loved your class! I love you!” Ms Y is literally high on yogi feel-good vibes (a real thing) and anything her teacher says at this point will be taken as gospel. The yoga teacher smiles serenely. Ms Y casually adds that she loved the class, and if only her energy levels were a *bit* higher, she could have tried the headstand.

“Oh,” says yoga teacher, “you should try a juice fast. I did a five-day fast and I feel ah-mazing, I have so much energy! I do them regularly. I’ve even lost that little belly I could never lose. You should try it!”

Obviously, this would be a major yoga teacher FAIL.

And it happens. All. The. Time.

Yoga teachers, I get it. You open people up through the practice. You’re privy to the psychological issues and deep secrets disclosed to you by students in their moments of post yoga glow-induced vulnerability.

Sometimes, the relief you bring by helping people to relax and breathe is so great, you assume the role of GURU OF EVERYTHING in their eyes. So it’s not uncommon for people to ask you if they should leave that abusive man. Or try yoni steaming. Maybe go on a detox. Or try a ketogenic supplement.

But unless you are willing to be liable for any decision your student makes based on your advice, you shouldn’t tell them what to do. Instead, suggest they seek help from a counsellor, psychologist, or nutritionist, or whatever is appropriate.

Most yoga teachers I know would do just that. But not all.

Is it ethical?

To put this into some yogi context, we need look no further than the yamas and niyamas. These are the first and second limbs on the path of yoga, even before the asana (physical postures). They are ethical principles that can help guide how we relate to, and take care of, ourselves and other people.

On first glance, the yamas and niyamas can be glossed over as ‘basics’. “I tell the truth, and I’m not violent,” we justify to ourselves.

But on reflection these principles can be applied at a deeper level. Violence, stealing, and dishonesty have subtler manifestations. Practicing the yama of non-violence (ahimsa), for example, could be interpreted as being awake to the more subtle ways we harm ourselves and others through colluding with diet culture and body hatred, which thrive off the assumption that we aren’t enough as we are right now.

And essentially, the reasons why people do packaged juice cleanses, or attempt weight loss diets, or buy expensive ‘fat-burning’ products, or try crazy 12-week intensive exercise challenges, is that at their core they believe they aren’t good enough as they are right now. They aren’t thin, clean, fit or enlightened enough, and they will pay big money for the privilege of thinking they are, finally, ENOUGH – even for a fleeting moment.

Violence isn’t just killing a person or an animal. It may also arise in the harsh ways we treat ourselves and others, such as pushing into a potentially injurious pose to keep up or compete with other students. Or convincing someone that cruelty to animals knows no bounds unless they go vegan (in the name of ahimsa, paradoxically) or to start a juice fast to help them ‘release old waste’ (read; lose weight).

Please, just don’t go there

The subset of the population who attends yoga classes significantly overlaps with the subset who develop disordered eating and eating disorders. In Australia 80% of yoga students are women between the ages of 25 and 54 (1). Approximately 15% of those women will experience a full-blown eating disorder at some point during their life (2), with younger women more susceptible.

So fellow yoga teachers, I implore you: please stop giving potentially harmful dietary advice to your students. You are looked up to, and your advice may be taken seriously.

The following represent actual yoga-teacher-giving-terrible-nutrition-advice situations that I, or others close to me have been in:

PLEASE do not tell students they need to detoxify when they reveal to you in a moment of post-yoga vulnerability that they’re “desperate to lose weight”. Weight loss and fad diets (including cleanses and other common detox protocols) do not take people’s individual requirements into consideration and can result in a person feeling hungry, experiencing low moods, lacking in energy levels, and generally developing really poor health.​

With research showing that 95% of all dieters will regain their lost weight in 1-5 years (2,3), it’s impossible to advise someone to attempt any weight loss protocol on the premise that it will help them lose weight, and still stick to the yamas of ahimsa (non-harming), satya (truthfulness), and brahmacharya (maintenance of vitality).

PLEASE do not encourage students to go on a juice fast when they ask you how to increase their energy levels. Weight loss, however temporary, and the adrenaline rush of the starved state mistakenly interpreted as ‘increased energy’ are common results when you restrict calories in the short term. A juice fast is a diet, and 35% of ‘normal dieters’ progress to pathological dieting. Of those, 20-25% progress to partial or full-syndrome eating disorders.

PLEASE do not pressure students to go vegetarian in order to be healthier and prove that they care about animals and the environment (I’m sure they already do). Please don’t simplify the vegetarian issue down to ethics alone. Whilst this is important, the biological suitability of a vegetarian or vegan diet varies WILDLY from one person to another.

Going vegetarian can be great for some people, at certain life stages, for a certain period of time or disease state. But it’s not the healthiest option for absolutely everyone. I feel this to be true from personal experience living as a vegetarian and vegan for a decade…But more importantly from clinical experience working with people suffering from being on an innately restrictive diet for far too long. The diet that heals isn’t always the diet that sustains.

PLEASE refrain from suggesting intermittent fasting or skipping meals to improve digestion and lose weight. When you tell a room full of female students to cut out at least one meal per day, you are speaking to a room of predominantly 18-42 year old women, of whom statistically 1 in 100 will have full blown anorexia nervosa, and a significant chunk will already have a disordered relationship with food.

You are speaking with a population (students and women) for which the incidence of bulimia is estimated to be 1 in 5 (5). You are speaking to a group of women of whom, even if they are within a normal healthy weight range, only 22% are happy with their weight. Almost three quarters of these women desire to weigh less, including 68% of healthy weight and 25% of underweight women (6).

Please, just don’t go there. Because people are not just bodies, projects to be improved and slimmed down and detoxed. We are whole human beings, as our beloved yoga philosophy tries to teach us time and time again.

Yoga teachers: please stop giving potentially harmful dietary advice to your students.

Stick to yoga

Yoga teachers, if you are called upon to give any nutritional advice, make it an extension of the original yoga philosophy of knowing and trusting oneself, not an extension of your latest detox.​ Direct them to some non-diet approaches such as Health at Every Size, Intuitive Eating, the Body Positive movement, or any number of arising approaches and practitioners that take a whole person’s health into account, not just how good they look in a pair of Lululemon tights or how clean their gut is.

Yoga students, please don’t ask your yoga teacher what, how, or when you should be eating. They don’t know, because only you can discover that information. If there’s an issue with it, you should probably bring it to someone who can take your individualised requirements into consideration.

Casey Conroy is an Accredited Practising Dietitian, nutritionist, yoga and AcroYoga teacher, and naturopath-in-training who loves raw chocolate and schisandra berries in her green smoothies. She is the founder of Funky Forest Health & Wellbeing on the Gold Coast, and advocates a practical, fun, and pleasurable approach to nutrition. www.funkyforest.com.au