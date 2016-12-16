Stellar Stuff – 16th – 31st December 2016

For thousands of years, people all over the world have celebrated the first day of summer also known as Midsummer Day, St. John’s Day, Litha or the Summer Solstice.

Mercury Retrograde – Unfinished Business

From 19th December to 8th January, communication planet Mercury will be travelling backwards through earth sign Capricorn. When Mercury is retrograde, our unconscious and intuitive sides are particularly active and the best laid plans often come to a halt as events take on a life of their own. Mercury retrograde can be a time of frustration and misunderstandings when things keep going wrong or breaking down. If this happens to you, take it as a sign to be more conscious of things you’ve been ignoring or are perhaps unaware of. You may also need to complete unfinished business that’s preventing you from moving forward. And as Mercury travels backwards through practical Capricorn, ask yourself: “How can I be more authentic, responsible, accountable and productive?

Celebrating the Summer Solstice

For thousands of years, people all over the world have celebrated the first day of summer also known as Midsummer Day, St. John’s Day, Litha or the Summer Solstice. Sol + stice derive from a combination of Latin words meaning “sun” + “to stand still”. As the days grow longer, the sun rises higher in the sky until it seems to stand still marking the longest day and shortest night of the year. This year our Australian summer solstice falls on the 21st December, a time to relish the fullness of life and raise our energy to create abundance and manifest dreams.

Here are some ideas for celebrating this special time of year and keeping those spiritual fires burning right through to autumn.

Get up early, head to the beach or hills and greet the dawn with friends and enjoy a special breakfast or perhaps a bit of chanting and yoga, followed by a refreshing swim.

Prepare a picnic feast or barbecue on the eve of the solstice. Make a Sun Wheel by creating a large wreath with flowers, twigs and moss. Then get some strips of paper and have your friends write a wish on it and tie it to the wreath.

Light some brightly coloured candles and create your own Altar of Light surrounded by luscious summer fruits and flowers. Meditate on all you have to be grateful for at this special time of year.

Put some fresh herbs and flowers in a jar full of water then cover and leave in the sun to make a magical potion to use as you will!

If you live in an area where you can light fires, invite friends to a summer bonfire party with singing, dancing and drumming. Throw fresh local herbs into the fire as you each make a wish.

For a more personal celebration;

Light a white candle in front of a mirror at dawn and give thanks for the gift of light and life. Gather or buy some yellow and orange flowers and make a Sun Mandala. Pick the petals off the flowers and arrange them in circular patterns. The act of creating something beautiful and sacred is both healing and relaxing

Head to the beach, lake or river to celebrate the great outdoors and your connection with nature and the cosmos.

And finally why not make some beautiful flower wreaths. You can’t help but feel magical with flowers in your hair!

Happy Summer Solstice to all LivingNow readers!

Sun in Capricorn – Shrewdness, Self-Discipline & Determination

From 21st December to the 19th January, the sun travels through earth sign Capricorn, noted for her shrewdness, self-discipline, determination and respect for tradition and authority. Capricorns have practical and executive ability, are very responsible and love status. They are prepared to work incredibly hard to achieve their dreams and goals. But those born under the sign of the Goat often lead a solitary existence, feeling burdened by the responsibility they carry and struggling with the limitations of material life. At best they use their leadership skills to serve the community and act as pillars of strength for friends and family, believing patient, hard work brings its own rewards. The Capricorn colours are brown and black. Capricorn’s greatest lesson is to lighten up and express feelings and emotions.

Capricorn New Moon – Set Your Intentions

The December new moon falls on the 29th in earth sign Capricorn, the time of year when we reflect on the past and wonder what the future might bring. This new moon is full of ideas and promise, but achieving dreams and goals requires hard work and dedication. Cast your mind back to this time last year and reflect on how far you have come, and then set your intentions for 2017. With Mercury still retrograde, you will instinctively know what is most important.

December Moon Calendar

Launch projects at the New Moon, bring them to completion in the period from just before the Full Moon to the Third Quarter phase and wind them down and reflect on developments in the week before the next New Moon. Important events such as parties, conferences and weddings are best held close to the Full Moon or when the Moon is in the same sign as your Sun (or Star) sign.

Date Sign Element Moon Phase 15th-16th Cancer Water 17th-19th Leo Fire 19th-21st Virgo Earth Third Quarter 21st -24th Libra Air 24th-26th Scorpio Water 26th-29th Sagittarius Fire 29th-31st Capricorn Earth New Moon 29th 31st – 2nd Aquarius Air

Stella Woods is a well-known astrology teacher and consultant. Email Stella at stella@stellastarwoman.com visit www.stellastarwoman.com or follow Stella Starwoman on Facebook.