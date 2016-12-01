Venus rules love, beauty, creativity, money and pleasure meaning that when she sashays through quirky and unpredictable Aquarius, anything could happen!

Horoscope for December 2016

December Stars

Aries December will be a special month with many opportunities for socialising with friends, deepening your relationship with your partner and broadening your horizons in general. Make sure you look and feel your best so you can take advantage of all the opportunities coming your way. Taurus Work and travel are both favoured this month, so make sure you devote time to both. A trip in nature would do you the world of good and help you stay grounded and connected. December is also a good month for checking your finances and making sure everything is on track for 2017. Gemini Relationships are blessed this month with the late November new moon lighting your house of intimate partnership and a powerful full moon in Gemini on the 14th. Creative projects will flourish, particularly in the first half of December and you’ll be able to enjoy the results of all your hard work. Cancer A new moon in your relationship sector in late December could set the scene for a new love or offer you the chance to deepen and strengthen an existing relationship. December is also the perfect month for all things domestic – entertaining, decorating, renovating, spring cleaning or simply hanging out and enjoying the festive season with friends and family. Leo You’ll be working hard in the first week of December, but once Venus moves into your relationship sector on the 8th you can let your hair down and enjoy yourself. December is a great time for a health kick – summer is here, so head out into the fresh air and get that blood pumping. Virgo December could be a challenging month Virgo where you’re forced to strike a fine balance between joyful time with family and friends vs the need to earn money and focus on your work. But don’t worry too much, you’ll find new and creative ways of managing your time, particularly in the second half of December. Libra Home is where the heart is this month. Don’t waste time on expensive outings and holidays – look at all the good things going on in your own backyard and neighbourhood. You might also like to spend a few days on your own or with a close friend/partner to regroup and make plans for the new year. Think yin, not yang! Scorpio Money could be a concern during the festive season, so rather than splashing out on expensive holidays and presents, enjoy the company of friends and family in your local neighbourhood and at home. And make sure you spend some time alone too, reflecting on goals and dreams for the year ahead. Sagittarius Happy birthday Sagittarius! The last couple of years have been challenging for you with Saturn forcing you to slow down, plan ahead and be realistic and practical. With just one year of Saturn to go, if you’ve played your cards right, 2017 will be the year you reap the rewards of all that hard work! Capricorn The Capricorn new moon on the 29th promises clarity, abundance and insight and is a great time to set intentions not only this period, but for the whole of 2017. Intuition and psychic ability are particularly strong, so trust your gut. Career progress is favoured with lucky Jupiter blessing you until late next year. Aquarius This month the focus is on friendships. Many of us take friends for granted, so be pro-active in getting in touch and letting people know how much you care. And with warrior god Mars in Aquarius for the first three weeks of December you should have the power, courage and determination to push forward and achieve goals. Pisces Action planet Mars will travel through Pisces from 19th December to the end of January offering you a boost of energy and vitality to use in whatever way you wish. You could also find yourself benefiting from the generosity and good will of those close to you, so don’t be afraid to reach out if there’s something you need.

Venus in Aquarius – kinky, quirky & unpredictable

Venus rules love, beauty, creativity, money and pleasure meaning that when she sashays through quirky and unpredictable Aquarius, anything could happen! Venus will be flirting with Aquarius from 8th December right through to the New Year, so watch out… If you’ve fallen in a rut, she’ll tease you with the promise of brighter and shinier things. Stay one step ahead of her by planning something new, different or exciting over the holiday season.

Mars in Aquarius – rebel with a cause

Aquarius plays by his own rules, which are based on freedom, equality and what’s best for the group or society. Warrior god Mars will be travelling through Aquarius from until 19th December helping us fight for causes we believe in and come up with new, creative solutions to problems. This should be a particularly favourable and productive period for the air and fire signs (Aries, Gemini, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius and of course, Aquarius).

Gemini full moon – the creative power of spirit

The December full moon falls on the 14th in air sign Gemini (22-23°). The Sabian symbol for this full moon shows three fledglings in a nest high in a tree. These young birds symbolise the Divine Trinity and, in particular, the integration of the creative power of the spirit. As the moon reaches fullness, she forms a mystic rectangle with Saturn, Sun, Uranus and Jupiter offering enormous potential for the creative and constructive use of your own unique, natural talents.

December moon calendar

Launch projects at the new moon, bring them to completion in the period from just before the full moon to the third quarter phase and wind them down and reflect on developments in the week before the next new moon. Important events such as parties, conferences and weddings are best held close to the full moon or when the moon is in the same sign as your sun (or star) sign.

Date Sign Element Moon Phase 1st Sagittarius Fire 1st – 4th Capricorn Earth 4th – 6th Aquarius Air 6th – 8th Pisces Water First Quarter 8th-10th Aries Fire 11th-12th Taurus Earth 13th-14th Gemini Air Full Moon 14th 15th-16th Cancer Water

Stella Woods is a well-known astrology teacher and consultant. Email Stella at stella@stellastarwoman.com visit www.stellastarwoman.com or follow Stella Starwoman on Facebook.