This magnificent expanse of ancient Tarkine wilderness is the largest temperate rainforest in Australian and the second largest in the world. The 447,000 hectares are an ancient slice of Gondwanaland with over 60 rare and endangered species.

Photos by Mike Lowe, www.innatewisdomconnection.com.au

The quotes are:

“All of life is sacred. To heal the earth is to heal yourself.”

― Crazy Horse

“Accepting means you allow yourself to feel whatever it is you are feeling at that moment. It is part of the isness of the Now. You can’t argue with what is. Well, you can, but if you do, you suffer.”

― Eckhart Tolle

“Love is how it feels to recognize our essential unity. Awakening to oneness is the experience of Big Love. Knowing you are one with all, you find yourself in love with all.”

― Timothy Freke

“The sun shines down, and its image reflects in a thousand different pots filled with water. The reflections are many, but they are each reflecting the same sun. Similarly, when we come to know who we truly are, we will see ourselves in all people.”

― Ammachi

“What if our religion was each other

If our practice was our life

If prayer, our words

What if the temple was the Earth

If forests were our church

If holy water—the rivers, lakes, and ocean

What if meditation was our relationships

If the teacher was life

If wisdom was self-knowledge

If love was the center of our being.”

― Ganga White

“Who are we? We are the life force power of the universe, at one with all that is. We have the power to choose, moment by moment, who and how we want to be in the world, right here, right now.”

― Jill Bolte Taylor

“The one you are looking for is the one who is looking.”

― St. Francis of Assisi

“Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing there is a field. I’ll meet you there.”

― Rumi

“Forget not that the earth delights to feel your bare feet and the winds long to play with your hair.”

― Khalil Gibran