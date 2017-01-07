Who are we? Why it matters

Who are we? How differently would we live our lives knowing that we’re more than the product of random evolution?

Since the time our earliest ancestors looked with awe into the distant stars of a moonless night sky, a single question has been asked countless times, by countless numbers of people, sharing the same experience through the ages. The question they’ve asked speaks directly to the core of every challenge that will ever test us in life, no matter how big or how small. It’s at the heart of every choice we’ll ever face, and it forms the foundation for every decision we’ll ever make. During the estimated 200,000 years or so that we’ve been on Earth the question we’ve asked is simply this: Who are we?

In what may be the greatest irony of our lives, following more than 5,000 years of recorded history and technological achievements that stagger the imagination, we have yet to answer this most basic question with certainty.

Why it matters

The way we answer the words ‘Who are we?’ penetrates to the essence of each moment in every day of life. It forms the perceptual eyes – the filters – through which we see other people, the world around us, and most importantly, ourselves. For example, when we think of ourselves as separate from our bodies, we approach the healing process feeling like powerless victims of an experience that we have no control over. Conversely, recent discoveries confirm that when we approach life knowing that our bodies are designed to constantly repair, rejuvenate and heal, this shift in perspective creates the chemistry in our cells that mirrors our belief.

Our self-esteem, self-worth, sense of confidence, well-being and our beliefs of spirituality and God each stem directly from the way we think of ourselves in the world. From who we say ‘yes!’ to when it comes to choosing a life partner and how long our partnerships last once we create them, to what jobs we feel we’re capable of performing, the most important decisions that we’ll ever make in life are based in the way we answer this simple, timeless question.

What we teach our children is also affected by our opinion of ourselves. When their delicate sense of self-worth is so overpowered by the relentless bullying from rivals and classmates, it’s their answer to ‘Who am I?’ that gives them the strength to heal their hurt and, sometimes, makes the difference between when they feel worthy of living and when they don’t.

The way we think of ourselves determines the corporate policies that either justify the dumping of 12 million(+) tons of used plastic and thousands of gallons of radioactive waste in the world’s oceans each year, or that cherishes the living oceans enough to invest in preserving them.

Even the choice of how countries create the borders that separate them, and how we justify when armies cross those borders to march onto the land and into the homes of another nation begins with how we understand ourselves to be.

The answer underlies the foundation of everything we do in our lives

It’s precisely because the way we think of ourselves plays such a vital role in our lives, that we owe it to ourselves to answer ‘Who are we?’ as truthfully and honestly as possible. This includes taking into consideration every source of information available, from the leading edge science of today to the wisdom of 5,000(+) years of human experience. This also includes changing the existing story when new discoveries give us the reasons to do so.

When you ask ‘Who are we?’, the short answer is that you’re not what you’ve been told, and more than you’ve ever imagined. The long answer is what follows.

Where science got it wrong

Since the birth of modern science three centuries years ago, we’ve been steeped in a story that leaves us feeling that we’re little more than insignificant specks of dust in the universe – biological sidebars in the overall scheme of life. Carl Sagan described this thinking beautifully when he commented on the scientific perspective regarding our place in the cosmos. “We find that we live on an insignificant planet” he said, “of a humdrum star lost in a galaxy tucked away in some forgotten corner of a universe in which there are far more galaxies than people.” It’s this thinking that’s led us to believe that not only are we insignificant when it comes to life in general, but also that we’re separate from the world, one another, and ourselves.

Albert Einstein echoed this perspective clearly when it came to his ideas regarding quantum physics, which suggests that all things are deeply connected. Leaving no doubt in our mind as to what he believed the new quantum ideas meant for science, Einstein said, “If quantum theory is correct, it signifies the end of physics as a science.” Einstein’s beliefs wouldn’t allow him to accept the possibility that we live in a deeply connected world.

It’s not surprising that Einstein would hold such a strong belief in a world based in separateness. For he, and other scientists of his era, the idea that everything is separate from everything else was largely accepted as a fact following the famous Michelson Morley experiment of 1887. This paradigm shifting experiment, conducted in the basement of Ohio’s Case Western Reserve University, had confirmed that the field of energy believed to connect all things, the aether field, doesn’t exist.

The same experiment was repeated 100 years later, however, in 1987 under the auspices of the US Air Force, using better sensors and equipment. To the astonishment of the scientific community, the 20th century experiment did, in fact, detect and confirm the subtle field of energy that had been predicted by Michelson and Morley 100 years earlier. While new names, such as the matrix, the divine matrix, the zero point field and simply ‘the field’ have replaced the term aether, the point here is that the energy that connects all things does, in fact, exist. It’s now recognised as the container for the universe, the mirror for our beliefs, and the web of energy that connects all things. (The Divine Matrix, Hay House, 2007)

And while the energy field that connects all things has been documented scientifically, there is still a reluctance, and often resistance, to share this discovery in public classrooms and textbooks. Even though the field is known to exist, and accepted in serious scientific circles, in mainstream thinking nothing has changed. We’re still teaching our young people that we live in a world of separation.

We need a new story

With this legacy of separation and insignificance in mind, it’s not surprising that we often feel powerless when it comes to what happens in our bodies, and in our lives. In such a world we’re told that things just ‘happen’ when and how they do. Is it any wonder that we may also feel helpless when we see our world changing so fast that it’s been described as ‘falling apart at the seams’?

At first blush, there seems to be no reason for us to believe any differently. That is, until we take a closer look at the following paradigm-shattering discoveries that overturn 300 years of scientific thinking. They reveal that we’re part of our world, rather than separate from it. And, most importantly, they reveal that we’re empowered co-creators, rather than powerless victims. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, peer-reviewed scientific studies revealed the following facts:

Fact 1: Nature relies upon cooperation and mutual aid, not competition, for survival.

Fact 2: Human DNA shows unmistakable signs of planning, such as the fusion and modification of key chromosomes, that cannot be explained by evolution.

Fact 3: Our emotions directly influence the chemistry released into our body by the heart, as well as the brain – when we choose the emotion, we choose the chemistry.

Fact 4: Advanced civilisation is at least twice as old as the 5,000–5,500 years indicated by conventional timelines.

Fact 5: The universe, our world, and our bodies are bathed in a field of energy that makes our connection with one another – entanglement – possible.

In light of the discoveries listed above, and others, key assumptions of the past can no longer be taught as fact.

The new human story

Recent revelations regarding human origins are a perfect example of what I mean here. They clearly don’t support the traditional story of evolution. Let’s begin with what we know for certain about us, and what’s scientifically agreed upon when it comes to our appearance on Earth.

Fact 1: Two hundred thousand years ago the first modern humans (known as ‘Anatomically Modern Humans’ or AMH) appeared on earth.

Fact 2: Seemingly overnight in the fossil record modern humans showed up with the advanced brain, body and nervous system leading to the extraordinary capabilities that make us who we are today.

Fact 3: The links between fossilised remains shown on the conventional human evolutionary tree are noted as dashed lines, because they represent inferred, or speculative, relationships.

One hundred and fifty years of searching, using the greatest scientific minds, the most sophisticated equipment, the greatest funding from the most prestigious universities, has yet to reveal the physical evidence that supports the connections. Yet these relationships are still taught as fact.

Fact 4: The origin of human chromosome 2, the second largest chromosome in the human body, has been scientifically determined to be the relic of an ancient fusion of primate DNA. Following this mutation, the new chromosome was modified and stabilised with a precision that cannot be attributed to evolution.

These facts are problems for the conventional scientific thinking when it comes to the theory of evolution. To be clear, the exceptional features stated in Fact 2 didn’t develop slowly over long periods of time, as evolution theory suggests. Instead, already present in our ancestors were characteristics that include a brain 50% larger than that of our nearest primate relative and a complex nervous system with emotional and sensory abilities fine-tuned to our world. They were already developed in AMHs when they appeared. Humans – we humans – haven’t changed since the first AMH appeared. In other words, we are the Anatomically Modern Humans 2000 centuries later.

We are over-endowed!

One of the central themes in evolution theory is that nature gives us whatever features we need to survive, only when we need them to survive. In other words, the theory says that we have abilities such as standing upright, advanced peripheral vision, and the ability to share our emotions through smiles and frowns, because we needed them at some point in the past.

Alfred Russell Wallace, a fellow scientist and colleague of Darwin’s, and a strong supporter of Darwin’s theories, stated this idea clearly in a paper he published in 1870. In the final chapter of Contributions to the Theory of Natural Selection Wallace stated, “Nature never over-endows a species beyond the needs of everyday existence.”

Because our advanced brain, extended neural network and extraordinary abilities of self-healing, the self-regulating of our immune system, the self-triggering of our longevity hormones and our potential for deep intuition has been with us from our beginning, they appear to be inherent in our being rather than evolutionary add-ons developing over time. This fact directly contradicts the role of Wallace’s ideas in our appearance. We are all over-endowed!

Two questions immediately come to mind when we consider that we have such advanced characteristics:

Why did we appear with such extraordinary abilities already developed 200,000 years ago?

How do we fully awaken these advanced capabilities in our lives and in our world today?

Today, scientists are re-discovering the exceptional features that have been with us from our beginning, including the specialised cells in the human heart that enable deep intuition on-demand and the ability to thrive through big life changes.

New discoveries need a new story

Clearly the mystery of our beginning, and the extraordinary abilities that are key to our existence, are part of a story that doesn’t fit the conventional thinking of evolution. For this reason we need a new story that accommodates the evidence. Or conversely, we need to follow the evidence that we already have to the new story that it tells. From fossils and grave sites to brain size and DNA, the evidence is already answering the deepest questions of our existence. In doing so it’s also telling us a new human story. The key is that we must think differently about ourselves to accept what the story reveals.

If we’re honest and acknowledge that what we know of the world and about ourselves is changing, then it makes sense that our story must change as well. In all likelihood we’ll discover that our new history, and the story that follows, is hybrid of all stories – the marriage of evolution and directed mutation – in a form of directed evolution that is not accounted for in any of the existing theories alone.

The growing body of evidence supporting precisely such a story suggests that we are, in fact, the product of an exceptional process that reflects an unmistakable intentionality. We owe it to ourselves to embrace the evidence, and the story it tells. The reason that our new story is so important is simple: The better we know ourselves, the better we can thrive in the new world that’s emerging.

Gregg will be in Australia and New Zealand in February and March, 2017.

New York Times best selling author Gregg Braden is internationally renowned as a pioneer in bridging science, spirituality and the real world. Since 1986 Gregg has explored high mountain villages, remote monasteries, and forgotten texts to merge their timeless secrets with the best science of today. His discoveries have led to 11 award-winning books now published in 38 languages.

Following a successful career as a Computer Geologist during the 1970s energy crisis, he worked in the 1980s as a Senior Liaison with the U.S. Air Force Space Command. In 1991 he became The First Technical Operations Manager for Cisco Systems.

The United Kingdom’s Watkins Journal lists Gregg among the top 50 of “the world’s most spiritually influential living people” for the 5th consecutive year, and in 2016 he received a nomination for the prestigious Templeton Award. He’s shared his presentations and trainings with The United Nations, Fortune 500 companies, the U. S. military and is now featured in media specials airing on major networks throughout North and South America, Asia and Europe.

http://www.hayhouse.com/authorbio/gregg-braden

www.greggbraden.com