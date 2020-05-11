2020 vision – creating a safer world

2020 has been a year like no other in living memory.

Once we have successfully navigated 2020, we will not go back to living as we did before. We are being transformed by the COVID-19 crisis. Year 2020 is a ‘game changer’.

The UN Secretary General has described the 2020 crisis as the greatest facing the world since World War II. International leaders have backed the UN Secretary General’s proposal for a global ceasefire to halt conflicts. The International Monetary Fund has described 2020 as the greatest economic challenge since The Great Depression in 1930. And we are only midway through the second quarter of 2020 as I write this!

Encircling the world

The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, originating in Wuhan, China, encircled the globe at such a rapid pace that many nations were ‘locked down’ in an effort to contain the virus. Named after 2019, the COVID-19 coronavirus had ominous signs from the beginning, as Number 19 in numerology has a circular focus (1 = beginnings and 9 = endings), and often gravitates to ‘traveling around the world’! Number 19’s ‘what goes around comes around’ tendency also suggests the world must remain vigilant for repeat occurrences or ‘second waves’, as experienced in Singapore and South Korea.

Health-care systems around the world have been at breaking point. Over three million people have been infected, thousands are in intensive care, and over two hundred thousand people have died.

Stress testing

Some national economies are on ‘life support’ and bleeding millions of jobs. Nations who got off the mark quickly to halt community transmission have fared better in preventing this human tragedy, but no nation has emerged unscathed. Purely from a health perspective, it’s as if the world has been undergoing a major ‘health stress test’.

The Global Financial Crisis (GFC) in 2008-09 led to banking collapses, and major banks are now required to undergo regular ‘stress tests’. In 2020, health-care systems are undergoing their own ‘stress tests’ due to the global pandemic, and many have been caught unawares: lacking life-saving equipment, coronavirus test kits, and protective gear for courageous nurses, doctors, and paramedics who are working to save lives.

It is hard to imagine 2020 ending without action demanded of governments and world agencies to fix inadequacies in health-care systems and world health protocols. Going back to pre-COVID-19 days will not be an option.

Fun pursuits curtailed in 2020

In addition to the dire health, social, and economic consequences, COVID-19 has stopped the ‘fun’ side of life in its tracks. Live theatre, musical entertainment, cinemas, libraries, art galleries, have all been closed. Socialising with friends and extended family gatherings has been banned. Going to the beach and picnicking in the park has been banned. Cafes, bars, restaurants as social meeting places have been closed.

Playing and watching sport was hit a blow in the solar plexus, with the unimaginable postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and cycling’s Tour de France. Wimbledon, the world’s premier tennis tournament, was also cancelled.

Almost every source of external joy and entertainment has been curtailed, and frequently replaced by fearful expression, negative thinking, exaggerated news, panic buying, consumer and business confidence at record lows, and turbulent stock markets!

Facing adversity

Despite the many negative consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, in the face of adversity there have been some positives emerging. Emotional empathy and compassion is on the rise; governments have loosened their purse strings to stem the economic and social damage; and a ‘we’re all in this together’ camaraderie has unfolded around the world.

One of the most effective techniques for slowing down and potentially halting the spread of COVID-19 has been ‘social distancing’. Citizens around the world were ordered by respective governments to stay home with family and loved ones. Home schooling or ‘no schooling’ became the new ‘norm’ for an estimated one billion children, as most schools closed and many began developing ‘distance learning’ capabilities.

Families are spending more time together. Home cooking is on the rise. Board games and jigsaws have regained their popularity. Families are talking to each other rather than checking their phones. Mobiles are being used to call friends rather than simply view the latest ‘app’.

Families: together and apart

While more emotionally connected as families, we have become distanced by circumstance from our extended families, but through social media and visual technology, communication has been possible as never before in ‘past wars’.

Locked-down communities have found new ways to connect emotionally through musical performance online or live from front doors and balconies. At Sydney’s harbour-side zoo (and likely other zoos), keepers are spending more time with their keeps, even showing them movies to make up for the missing crowds.

Citizens of the world have become more ‘physically distanced’ from each other due to international and national lockdowns, but in other ways we have become closer emotionally through technology, as we face the same ‘hidden enemy’.

2020 is a major fix-it year

As a numerologist, astrologer and news researcher, I have been viewing life through this alternate perspective for over 35 years, and have never come across a year quite like 2020, which adheres so precisely to the principles and symbols of numerology and astrology.

Whether in the underlying meaning of Universal Year 2020, the Ingress Chart for 2020 with its suggested pathway, goals and challenges, or the major national and societal stimuli of Solar and Lunar Eclipses, 2020 has been a year like no other.

Despite the popular hype about Year 2020 being the beginning of a new decade, the re-calibrated Julian Calendar began in Year 1 and there was no Year 0. Consequently, Year 2020 cannot be the beginning of a new decade. Instead, 2020 represents the completion of a decade which began explosively in 2011 with Fukushima in Japan, and the Arab Spring in Tunisia and Egypt.

In Year 2000, there was a similar confusion as worldwide celebrations heralded the ‘New Millennium’, when instead 2000 signalled the completion of the 2nd Millennium, rather than the beginning of the 3rd Millennium.

The number 2: the emergence of the Feminine

Number 2, symbolic of The Feminine, had finally taken its well-earned place as the leading number in the Western Calendar for the next one thousand years, presaged by its supportive emergence throughout the major conflicts of the 20th Century.

Instead of signalling a new beginning, 2020’s message is that a major ‘end-of-decade’ tidy-up must be undertaken. Followed by significant re-visioning of the way forward for nations, before the world launches into a new decade from 2021.

Universal Year 2020 holds striking parallels to Universal Year 2002, itself a challenging year for security on many levels after the 9/11 attack on USA in 2001. Regrettably, the death toll in New York from COVID-19 has well surpassed the 9/11 toll, acting as a grim reminder of that earlier time of crisis for New York.

Procrastination on reform

During the ‘Noughties Decade’, a series of articles was published in LivingNow with forecasts and reviews for each Universal Year. A brief excerpt from Understanding 2002 may serve to illustrate that some prominent themes from Year 2002 have re-emerged in Year 2020, partly due to procrastination by governments world-wide, including Australia:

Year 2002 has already shown itself as a testing year. On a global level, issues of safety and security will continue to be a major priority. On an individual level, though, we can take on this challenge to create the world as a safer, securer and more ‘sacred space’. By staying in touch with our feeling empathy for others … we can each lay foundations for this new ‘sacred space’.

The need for transformation

In my view, one of the main reasons that Australia, and the world, find themselves in extremely challenging situations in 2020, is that leaders of all political persuasions have procrastinated and ignored the need for transformational change.

From an Australian perspective, there were many lessons to learn from Year 2002, which we did not embrace as a nation.

One prominent example is water conservation. By early 2020 this procrastination had left us high and dry. In 2002, the CSIRO warned the federal government to stop delaying on national water policy. Eighteen years later, despite devastating droughts (Millennium Drought of 2001-2010, and the Eastern Australian Drought of 2017-2020), Australians are still waiting for bold government action. For example; to capture and redirect the massive seasonal flows from Northern Australia.

Virus outbreaks

In 2020, a coronavirus outbreak has again emerged in China, and this time escalated to infect the whole world. The SARS outbreak of November 2002 had similar infection pathways involving ‘live animal markets’, which China closed in 2002, but then re-opened after the SARS threat had passed in 2003. China has again re-opened these same potential sources of ‘animal to human’ viral infection.

Other nations affected by COVID-19 will no doubt have their own unresolved issues from 2002 that governments have ignored, possibly involving their health-care systems. In USA, which has been hit hardest by the coronavirus crisis, COVID-19 has exposed flaws in the US private health system whereby health insurance linked to employment was lost just when it was needed most. The pandemic also decimated jobs in the lockdown to protect the public from COVID-19.

Self-sufficiency

The pandemic has brought an urgent focus for all nations to address global supply-chains and boost self-sufficiency, particularly in medical goods and equipment. Governments are also scrambling to resurrect their manufacturing bases to protect economies and underpin national security. 2020 seems to be pushing nations to transform their way of life and resolve issues which are detrimental to national and global safety and security.

Numerological perspective on 2020

What guidance can numerology offer on this challenging Year 2020? From a numerological perspective, Universal Year 2020 [2+0+2+0 = 4] holds the promise of being a ‘Visionary Year’. A year to create security and nurture. A ‘sacred space’ for every individual and every creature on the planet.

The numerological association of Year 2020 is to Master Number 22, ‘the Master Builder and Creator of Sacred Space’. Also its common association to the frequently used term for clear-sightedness: ‘2020 Vision’.

Visionary policies required

At the beginning of 2020, many regions of Australia had been devastated by bush-fires; partly due to lingering drought, lighting strikes, arson, and a massive build up of highly flammable fuel on the ground. At the time, many areas of Australia could hardly have been described as ‘safe spaces’. Indeed, Tourism Australia’s upbeat launch on Boxing Day of Australia’s beautiful beaches had to be quickly withdrawn.

Australians were crying out for bold government action to ‘drought-proof the nation’; support beleaguered farmers who produce the nation’s food; reduce bush-fire risks; and assist bush-fire victims to restart their lives.

Prior to the coronavirus crisis threatening Australia, there was little confidence that federal and state governments would respond to Australia’s problems with visionary policies. Suddenly, in the midst of a COVID-19 induced world, the whole ball-game has changed, and anything is possible!

Numerology chart for 2020

The Numerological Ingress Chart for 1st January 2020 describes conditions and dynamics for the year ahead. It shows several key features:

Life Path 6 [= 1+1+2+0+2+0]

Pinnacles [major goals] described by the pattern ‘257’

Challenges described by the pattern ‘333’

The external reality of Universal Year 2020 itself [2020 = 4] is to ‘create a safe and nurtured space’, and in the context of health-care systems globally this is patently true, with major implications for health-care in nations that have been hardest hit.

Supporting each other

Life Path 6 in the Ingress Chart suggests the correct path for 2020 is to focus on harmony, healing and building relationships. While ‘social distancing’ is being widely practised by individuals to counter the spread of COVID-19 (often at some emotional cost to extended families), nations have been asked to support each other through transfers of medical equipment and staff to help each other in crisis. Yet, despite this praiseworthy national cooperation, ‘social distancing of nations’ may be required until infections subside world-wide, or a vaccine is found.

In Australia, cooperation has occurred between telecommunication companies to deliver vital high-speed internet services. The federal government and union movement have worked jointly on employee rescue packages and developed an unexpected cooperative spirit. And federal and state governments have come together cooperatively to guide the nation through crisis. Only existential crises such as COVID-19 seem able to achieve such non-political outcomes.

Emotional empathy in 2020

The Pinnacles 257 [major goals] in the Ingress Chart for 2020 suggest engaging emotionally will be enormously beneficial. As will showing compassion and empathy and distributing care and nurture to others who are ‘socially distancing’, whether by food deliveries or online musical performances. Number pattern 257 has similarities to empathic water sign Pisces and planet Neptune.

Numbers 257 also pop up in circumstances where there is sensitivity to outside influences. While emotional empathy is strong with 257, boundaries tend to be porous and require conscious reinforcement.

In Australia, there has been pro-active policing of external and internal borders to halt COVID-19’s infiltration, with most coronavirus problems emerging from cruise ships – linked by symbolism to Neptune, mythological ruler of the oceans.

Many governments around the world, irrespective of politics, quickly realised the need for emotional empathy and supportive action, announcing a series of business and individual packages.

An important question is where to draw the line on spending. It is not in 257’s nature to stop delivering support. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a recent COVID-19 survivor, captured the essence of 257 eloquently, in an emotional speech on his healing at the hands of UK’s National Health Service saying, “It is unconquerable. It is powered by love”.

Challenge of fun in 2020

The Challenges in the Ingress Chart for 2020 have been activated through many of the negative themes of the Number 3 archetype. Namely: childishness, selfishness, irresponsibility, indulging in fun irresponsibly, fun being restricted, gossiping, telling stories, wasting resources, pessimism, negative imagination, negative ideas, exaggeration, fearful expression.

Very few of the positive themes of the Number 3 archetype have emerged. These are fun, laughter, optimism, young people, young children, play, positive imagination and ideas, creativity and expression.

Queensland’s Premier recently declared, “This is not a time for fun!” One English commentator noted dryly, “There’s no fun left in life”. This ‘denial of fun’ has arisen from an inability to create a ‘safe space’ for play, creativity and expression, which can guarantee safety from COVID-19.

In Australia and around the world, play parks, pre-schools and schools were closed; and concerns raised on social media of the risks for young people involved in home schooling.

To counter the ‘Challenge of Fun’ in the 2020 Ingress Chart, two-fold action is possible. On the one hand, think positively. Don’t give up trying to have fun, it’s just harder, so be creative! Bars and restaurants acting as take-away outlets or corner stores. Tennis professionals are organising domestic competitions. And Rugby and other football codes are desperately trying to resurrect their seasons.

On the other hand, the negative focus of number 3s can be balanced. Concentrate on staying connected. Foster relationships and build community (within the constraints of ‘social distancing’). Italians singing in unison from their balconies is a perfect example. Likewise opera star Andrea Bocelli singing to the world on Easter Sunday from the Duomo of Milan. Or the musical extravaganza live-streamed in the ‘One World: Together at Home’ global concert.

Opportunity for reform to create a safer world

In Universal Year 2020, described by numerology as a ‘visionary year to create a safer world’, the COVID-19 coronavirus has brought the world to a shuddering halt, but not to its knees. Individuals and nations must work together to manifest the vision of a more peaceful, safe and secure way forward. We need to be respectful of the planet and its flora and fauna, and of the needs of all inhabitants.

Visionary and cooperative action will be required by governments. To address future threats of global pandemics due to unsafe ‘live animal markets’. To fix national health-care systems in urgent need of repair. And to repair supply chains, and boost self sufficiency.

The COVID-19 pandemic has already brought massive changes to air pollution in crowded cities. There are less cars on the road. Less planes in the sky. And reduced energy consumption due to less industries in operation. Such massive shifts would have been impossible to engineer consciously. Citizens and governments would never have agreed voluntarily to such lockdown scenarios.

So in one sense, COVID-19 has forced The World into a giant ‘petri dish’. And other positive benefits for the world could emerge, despite the personal tragedies. The focus on hand-washing and cleanliness, for example, could have a major impact on lowering the spread of other transmittable diseases.

Time to re-envision

In responding to Year 2020, every nation has an opportunity to re-envision how they plan to go forward, post COVID-19.

For its part, Australia has unresolved issues to address concerning a lack of personal safety due to bushfires; a lack of water due to droughts; a massive increase in government ‘red tape’; a loss of domestic manufacturing capability; an over-reliance on other nations for its critical supply chain; ‘selling the farm’ rather than ‘selling the product’. In a post-COVID-19 world, nothing less than bold, visionary action will do from Australia’s leadership.

Some years ago at a public lecture, I was asked what could bring a divided and conflicted world together? After a moment’s reflection, I suggested an event whereby the whole world was under attack by a common enemy.

Perhaps COVID-19 is such an enemy, and the world’s response to 2020’s COVID-19 crisis can finally ‘create a safer world’.

Photo above by Markus Spiske in Unsplash.

About the author Dr Neil Hair Dr Neil Hair is principal of Sydney School of Numerology. He teaches and consults to individuals and businesses, and applies scientific thinking to spiritual matters. He is writing a book on numerology.