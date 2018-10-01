3 steps to get yourself out of the rabbit hole of negativity

Have you ever had one of those blissful experiences in nature when your mind becomes completely clear, your heart opens, and it feels like you’ve been transported into a new world?

You have aligned yourself with the frequency of life force energy that surrounds us in everything, from the trees decorating the skyline to the birds singing, and life is beyond beautiful! As we step back into our lives from this alignment, we notice that everything is effortlessly magical, and miracles seem to manifest all around us.

However, this blissful moment can seemingly be removed with a single thought. Instantly, we can find ourselves heading down a deep rabbit hole of negativity, and suddenly we’re blocking that energy from miraculously manifesting in our lives.

Did the beautiful presence of life force energy go away?

Of course not. It is still there in that forest, in this moment, everywhere, always.

This seemingly fleeting presence is life force energy. It goes by many names: energy, source, the universe, love, or God. This energy is always present, unwavering, and unchangeable. This is the energy of what is, what has always been, and what will always be. Source is miraculous; so as we step into alignment with the universe, we can easily manifest miracles.

So how do we create ourselves to be in stable alignment with this beautiful universal energy? STEP #1: Think of a problem that you would like to bring into alignment. Disengage from the energy and bring it out of your body to the space in front of you. STEP #2: Now, speak the ‘truth’ to yourself that everything is made of infinite love. This means you are also infinite love. It’s not personal; it’s just the way it is.