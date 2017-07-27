5 tips to tackle climate change daily

5 tips for tackling climate change in your own home. Find out simple ways that you can make a difference.

In a world where Twittering Tycoons are in the oval office, bees are being obliterated, and coal is being smeared around Australia’s Parliament like a dirty secret, it could be easy to feel a little despondent. Are you wondering what YOU might be able to do?

Chin up! We’ve got good news: there are still plenty of ways that you can help tackle climate change by reducing your own carbon footprint. Here are 5 simple ideas for you to consider:

1. Walk, cycle or use public transport to help the climate

Australia’s transport sector accounts for a whopping 16% of the nation’s total greenhouse gas emissions. Choosing active transport like walking and cycling can not only dramatically reduce your carbon footprint, but you could end up saving heaps of dollarydoos, and staying fit at the same time! Win, win, win.

When walking or cycling is not an option, swapping the car for a bus or train can also make a significant dent in emissions. Every kilometre travelled on public transport instead of a car saves up to half a kilogram of polluting greenhouse gases from being released into the Earth’s atmosphere.

2. Eat less (or no) red meat

Many of us love a good steak, but our love of meat can be pretty rough on the planet. 70% of global agricultural emissions come directly from livestock farming. They also account for a staggering 37% of total worldwide methane emissions.

Red meat in particular produces the highest amount of greenhouse gas emissions of any meat type, almost five times higher than chicken. That doesn’t mean you have to go cold turkey (or cold steak?!) but reducing your red meat intake can have a dramatic impact on the planet.

3. Move your moolah

Despite the Paris Climate Agreement to limit global temperature rise to no more than 2°C, Australia’s big four banks are still investing heavily in the fossil fuel sector. Last year they invested a mammoth $7 billion into fossil fuels, more than three times that of renewables!

Moving your funds into an alternative bank can help encourage the big players to put their money where their mouths are, and invest more in Australia’s growing renewables sector.

4. Love your leftovers

Throwing away those sad looking carrots may have a bigger impact on the planet than what you think. Australians waste a staggering amount of food, throwing out 1 in every 5 bags of groceries – the equivalent of wasting $1,036 per year.

When food rots in landfill, it produces methane, a greenhouse gas that is 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide. In fact, if global food waste were a country, it would be the third-biggest greenhouse gas emitter. Yikes! Creating shopping lists, making meals out of leftovers and composting your scraps are all simple ways to reduce your food waste. Also, having a compost can be great for your garden!

5. Switch off

We’re all guilty of wanting to crank up the air conditioner on a scorching summer’s day, but heating and cooling our households has a substantial impact on the environment. The average Australian home is responsible for a massive 7 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions every year, with 40% of this energy used for heating and cooling.

There are a bunch of cool ways to reduce your energy use. Insulating your roof, walls and floors, sealing up any draughts and shading your windows will all help lower your impact on the planet (and your wallet too).

[Editor’s note: If you’re wanting to know more ways to reduce your energy use in your home, LivingNow have a couple of copies of a fantastic book by Beyond Zero Emission called ““, RRP $39.99 – and for just $42 you can get it delivered anywhere in Australia, including its GST & postage! Contact the LivingNow office on 03 9842 1896 or [email protected] to order your copy of this useful resource!]

This article was originally published on the Climate Council’s website, at – https://www.climatecouncil.org.au/5-ways-you-can-tackle-climate-change-on-the-daily – on June 29th, 2017. LivingNow thanks them for their great work!