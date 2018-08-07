Finding fulfilment in your daily life sounds like a fluffy concept. But the desire for those soul-quenching moments of joy, that mighty sense of accomplishment, those life-defining eureka moments – is undeniable. The question is, how do we manifest these feelings of fulfilment? It all begins with a sense of purpose, and with the tips below as your guide, you’ll be well on your way to unlocking those moments.

Be disciplined

An important way to ensure that your daily life is completely fulfilled is to stay disciplined. You need to be accountable to one person alone: yourself. You need to be honest and work hard for yourself each and every day in order to accomplish your goals. According to Brent Gleeson, “Discipline is the only way to discover your best personal self”. You must strive to be disciplined in all walks of your life. This means your personal life as well as your professional life. Stay disciplined and good things will come your way.

Be focused on your goals

Setting goals is important. These goals are things that you want to achieve. But more often than not, people will stop focusing on their main goals and let distractions occupy their minds. Distractions will hurt any goal from getting accomplished. Therefore, focus is key. Purchasing a diary is one way to prepare for the year ahead and stay on top of your goals. Don’t beat yourself up, be sure to celebrate the little victories along the way and you’ll get there in no time.

Be positive

That last sentence dovetails nicely into this point. It’s important to keep a positive attitude while you’re setting out to seek fulfilment in your everyday life. Negativity is bad for your psyche and it can drag you further from accomplishing your list of life goals. By keeping a positive attitude and practising self-love (affirmations, positive self-talk, etc.) you can find much more fulfilment in your life.

Take time for yourself

Everybody gets busy. Jobs, families, social sports clubs – it’s easy to get to the point of being overwhelmed. Becoming overwhelmed by these things is not healthy. If you see yourself getting overwhelmed, recognise it for what it is. It’s a breaking point, which means you must simply take a break. Take time for yourself to ensure that your brain and body are equipped to handle harder challenges ahead.

Nourish yourself wholly

You have to eat to survive. Our bodies tell us this every day. If you refuse to listen, your body tends to crash, meaning it will eat anything you put in front of it in order to survive. For many Australians, this means Maccas or something similar. These foods don’t stick around in your stomach long enough to truly fulfil your body’s and mind’s needs. By nourishing your mind, body and soul with proper nutritional meals and exercise, you can keep your inner engine running smoothly.

Fulfilment and peace of mind go hand in hand

By taking some time for yourself and taking care of the body, you can truly make waves internally. Your attitude will improve, and your goals will become reality. Keep your list of goals handy a year from now, because these small tips will make a big difference in your life. Just wait and see.

Alexandria Phillips is the founder and editor of The Banter Press and co-founder of Saint Belford. Her passion for mental health stems from her own personal experiences which she openly blogs about on The Banter Press and draws upon to create tools that empower individuals to put their mind and body first.

