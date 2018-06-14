Kenji Kumara gives us 6 reasons why sometimes we don’t heal.

Are you one of those who has gone to all the medical doctors, healers, energy workers, and therapists you could find, and come away still wondering why your symptoms are still there? Are you one of the many who have gone to workshop after workshop, get high and in a beautiful place, only to come crashing back to earth and your original state of discomfort, dis-ease and stress?

Clients would come in with a whole laundry list of lifelong symptoms, everything from depression, loneliness, lethargy, hopelessness and chronic pain of the first order. 99% of the time, they would leave pain-free, depression-free, symptom-free and energised for life. But they would hold the state for only a few weeks, and begin to experience some of their old symptoms again.

I would wonder if their environment, their family situation, their financial situation, their boring job or lack of one, brings them back into their “old world” of separation and disconnection.

What follows are what I believe are the contributing conditions:

1.

The ego mind, or false perception/belief, may do everything it can to prevent or distract you.

2.

Sometimes symptoms appear and intensify and then transform. This is called a quantum healing crisis. The value of this is so you can experience it and let it go so that it does not recur on any level.

3.

Often, when you go back home, to your job and your usual way of life that does not energetically and emotionally support the new changes, you begin to be influenced by the old surroundings and slide back into social agreement about how things are.

4.

If you do not have support for quantum level awareness and transformation, especially from your family members and your peers and co-workers, you begin to hide your new levels of awareness and begin to keep everything to yourself. You retreat back into the closet.

5.

If a person does not have a belief system about spontaneous healing or instant transformation even though they want to, the effects will not hold. Self-worth is important.

6.

People are really attached to their body and stress. It takes great courage to be free of mass conditioning.

You will know if this work is for you by the law of resonance. If you resonate, you relate. It is really black and white.

