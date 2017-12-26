I have come to realise that treasures can often be found at home. Recently I decided that I would become a tourist in my own city. On a sunny day I put on my walking shoes, left the car in the garage, got on the bus – destination CBD. (Central Business District)

With the festive and holiday season upon us, attention may have turned to the possibility of a holiday in an exotic destination with swaying palm trees, and golden sun caressing our skin. For others the lure of a colder climate where snow falls, covering the earth under a blanket of white, may have brought that wonderful feeling of anticipation. Regardless of the destination, travel takes preparation and fills the traveller with hope of new experiences.

With map in hand, grid outlined and enough money to eat, drink and explore, my adventure began. I had nothing but time and the day stretched out tantalisingly before me. My first stop was a cathedral, magnificent in architecture and imposing in size. People were weaving their way in and out. Inside the silence was glorious, the mood reverent and worshippers praying. It seemed like the right place to start – a place to give thanks for my blessings. In the space I heard my own quiet voice saying, “seek less, find more.”

Despite a cool start, the morning sun was warm and so I walked and walked peering into doorways and windows. And then, there it was. Tucked away in an opulent arcade was a cafe that was to become my next stop. This place was not unfamiliar to me, having been introduced to it in my teens; a place where the cakes adorn the front window and the tea is served traditionally as it should be – a cup, saucer and a teapot. This was to be one of many stops and perhaps the most memorable, as it gave me the opportunity to cast my mind back to my youth and the lovely times spent with my now deceased aunt, whose words I could hear and spirit I could feel. In the elegance of the room I sipped my tea and reminisced. Seek less, find more.