To live in the heart means living with intelligent awareness and intuitive knowing only accessible through connection to the heart.

Besides being a muscle that pumps blood throughout the body, the heart is a major information processing centre with its own nervous system and its own hormone-generating centre. Greater heart-brain synchronisation improves all our cognitive abilities, thereby influencing our perception and decision-making.

Are you living in the heart?

Do you experience periods of hope, appreciation, acceptance, and/or peace on a daily basis?

Do you automatically look for the mutually best solution for all parties in any circumstance?

Do you spontaneously look for ways to show love to others and to yourself?

Do you often feel happy for no particular reason?

Do you find yourself in a state of acceptance of others´ behaviour a lot of the time?

Do you want for others (your partner, friends, child, etc.) that which they want for themselves?

Do you truly treat others as you desire to be treated?

Do you find it easy to identify with or feel compassion for other people´s points of view and circumstances?

Heart vs head

Did you know that there is much more information going from the body to the brain than from the brain to the body?

The logical mind is a very valuable tool in many areas of our life. However, in our western culture we are commonly conditioned to live predominantly in the head and abandon the heart as if it were something weak or secondary. This can leave us feeling alone and isolated – even in a big city surrounded by millions of people, or with a thousand friends on Facebook!

Yet it is through the heart that we connect to everything. When it comes to love, intimacy and connection, the heart is our access point. Cutting ourselves off from the heart means cutting ourselves off from love. Heart-based living nurtures us mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually.



One reason we often stay predominantly in the head is because we use thinking to avoid feeling. It is through the body that we feel and through the heart specifically that we connect to our vulnerability. Even if we feel some pain or discomfort when we enter the heart, it is nothing compared to the pain and wounding we will have to suffer if we keep avoiding it.

Listen to your heart

Listening to our heart means honouring ourselves and can involve some deep level, open, and honest inner work. In the heart there are no rules – there are only rules that we make up ourselves. Our heart will never guide us the wrong way. When relating with other people, it can pay to not get caught up in the story of who said or did what and our judgments of it. Rather, if we notice how the situation makes us feel and communicate that, we create an opening for a more vulnerable, heart-based connection. We say ‘heart-to-heart’ for a reason!

We are multi-dimensional beings. This means to become our highest potential we cannot abandon or deny any part of our heart, mind, or soul.

Love is the opposite of fear and love lives in the heart.

A simple practice to connect to your heart:

Take time to sit or lie down quietly, simply relaxing with eyes closed. Allow your breath to be free, and notice it naturally slowing down and deepening as you relax more and more. Let your attention drop down from your head, your thoughts and all the internal commentary, down to your body. Just be aware of the whole body and how it feels. Then, slowly bring your attention specifically to the area of your heart. Simply sit (or lie) and breathe focusing gently on the heart centre. Direct your breath to that area as though you were breathing straight in and out of your heart. If your mind gets distracted and occupied by mental activity, keep nudging it back to your breath and your heart.

