Aromatherapy – powerful tools for healing and connection

Aromatherapy can infiltrate our body, mind, and soul. When used correctly it is a powerful therapy to help ease and heal deep emotional wounds and connect to our authentic self.

What is aromatherapy?

What is aromatherapy? Buying a product with lavender to help you feel calm? Rubbing on a chest balm that has eucalyptus to help with your bronchitis? Vapourising sweet orange to cheer you up? Or is it more?

In its true sense, aromatherapy is using essential oils in therapy to treat the mind, body, heart, and spirit.

But here’s the real kicker – you can have essential oils without aromatherapy but you cannot have aromatherapy without the essential oils!

The beautiful healing art of aromatherapy invokes our sense of smell and has the ability to take us on a journey back to distant memories, as the aromas fill the air and infiltrate our very being. It can infuse us with peace, uplift us when we feel sad, ground when we are disconnected, and even make us feel better when we have a stuffy nose or headache.

However, aromatherapy is more than that.

Aromatherapy for our spirit and soul

The wonder, beauty, and enchantment of aromatherapy, when used correctly, has the ability to affect us at a deeper level – our spirit and soul. By anointing the essential oils on chakras and marma points (an Ayurveda term meaning ‘hidden and vital’) we can heal deep emotional wounds that are preventing us from living a full and joyful life in truth and beauty as our authentic self. However, aromatherapy at this level is not a quick fix like taking a headache tablet. Our emotions are delicate and vulnerable, so taking a more tortoise-like approach is paramount; especially to prevent further injury, or even worse, pretending they don’t exist and everything is fine. It takes a lot of courage to work at a soul level. However, with aromatherapy as your ally, your journey to healing can be a safe, nurturing, and extremely rewarding one.

Remain aware of effects

It is important to keep in mind that when working with aromatherapy on this deeper level, to remain aware of the effects. You may discover that as you begin working on one area of your life, other deep-seated emotional issues may be unearthed. This may reveal open scars and further heartache. Like the layers of an onion, the more you peel back the more will be exposed. This is especially true if these emotional issues have been suppressed for a long time. So, I reiterate, proceed gently and slowly.

If there is an area of your life that you are struggling with, be that fear, grief, or lack of confidence and self-love, it is best to work with one essential oil daily for at least 40 days. However, in saying that, essential oils are synergistic, meaning that they work in harmony together. For example, if you want to work on fear and choose to use frankincense (boswellia carteri), you may also choose to use sweet orange (citrus sinensis) to bring in the energy of sunshine and happiness, or rose (rosa damascena) to impart and infuse you with unconditional love and support.

Before you start

Essential oils are powerful therapeutic agents, made up of a complex array of natural and organic chemical compounds. Therefore, there are safety issues that you may need to be aware of. Also remember to always dilute the essential oil in a carrier oil, such as sweet almond oil, jojoba oil, or a natural cream or balm (with no additives or fragrances) before anointing the skin. Further, less is better, so one drop of your chosen essential oil will suffice. For example, if you are working on the issue of fear, anoint the heart chakra with one drop of frankincense and add one drop of sweet orange or rose onto a tissue and carry it with you, remembering to inhale every so often.

Essential oils and emotions

Below I list some emotional conditions, some recommended oils, and how to work with them. (Please note that this is not a comprehensive list and that there are many other essential oils that can assist you. I only name a few here to give you a start.)

Anger

These essential oils will assist in bringing peace and love as well as ground and centre: Roman chamomile (anthemis nobilis), atlas cedarwood (cedrus atlantica), bergamot (citrus bergamia).

Where to anoint: heart chakra, throat chakra, talhridaya marma point (located at the centre of palm and tips of fingers), manibandha marma point (on wrist, ½ inch below base of thumb).

Communication problems

These essential oils will help with communication and instil you with confidence to trust in your opinions and expressions: Roman chamomile (Anthemis nobilis), Australian sandalwood (Santalum spicatum), clary sage (salvia sclarea), sweet orange (citrus sinensis).

Where to annoint: throat chakra, solar plexus chakra, manibandha marma point, neela marma point (located on the throat).

Depression

These essential oils will comfort and support you by giving you permission to be open to the joys of life by bringing in the energy of sunshine and fun, whilst at the same time giving you a gentle and reassuring cuddle: sweet orange (citrus sinensis), ylang ylang (cananga odorata), clary sage (salvia sclarea), true lavender (lavandula angustifolia).

Where to anoint: heart chakra, solar plexus chakra, talhridaya marma point (located centre of palm and tips of fingers), nabi marma point (two inches below naval).

Fear

These essential oils will instil you with a belief to surrender and allow what is to be and give you the strength to go forth no matter the obstacles: frankincense (boswellia carteri), juniper berry (juniperus communis), atlas cedarwood (cedrus atlantica), lemon (citrus limon).

Where to anoint: base chakra, solar plexus chakra, crown chakra, oovi marma point (located front of leg in middle of thigh), talhridaya marma point.

Grief

These essential oils will embrace you with love, comfort and support and fill your life with beauty, grace and warmth: sweet marjoram (origanum marjorana), cypress (cupressus sempervirens), rosewood (aniba rosaeodora), frankincense (boswellia carteri).

Where to anoint: heart chakra, crown chakra, base chakra, oovi marma point (located front of leg in middle of thigh), talhridaya marma point.

Guilt

These essential oils will fortify your heart and spirit, allow forgiveness and balance your emotions: frankincense (boswellia carteri), geranium (pelargonium graveolens), juniper berry (juniperus communis)

Where to anoint: heart chakra, solar plexus chakra, sacral chakra, oovi marma point, talhridaya marma point.

Intimacy issues

These essential oils will embrace you with confidence, impart unconditional love, and assist you in creating loving and supporting relationships (with yourself and others): jasmine (jasminum officinalis), patchouli (pogostemon cablin), rosewood (aniba rosaeodora), damask rose (rosa damascena).

Where to anoint: heart chakra, sacral chakra, base chakra.

Jealousy

These essential oils will assist you in re-connecting to your true beauty, stabilise your emotions, and bestow confidence and self-esteem, while imparting compassion and the hand of friendship to all: fragonia (argonis fragrans), neroli (citrus aurantium var amara flos), bergamot (citrus bergamia), atlas cedarwood (cedrus atlantica), jasmine (jasminum officinalis)

Where to anoint: heart chakra, sacral chakra, solar plexus chakra, base chakra.

Lack of self-confidence/low self-csteem

These essential oils will assist you in re-claiming your self-identity, unite body, mind and spirit, instil you with a sense of fun, and impart strength and confidence. Sweet orange (citrus sinensis), Australian sandalwood (santalum spicatum), lime (citrus aurantifolia), mandarin (citrus reticulata), geranium (pelargonium graveolens), atlas cedarwood (cedrus atlantica).

Where to Anoint: heart chakra, sacral chakra, base chakra, asha marma point (located top of shoulder).

Lack of self-love , self-loathing, insecurities

These essential oils will re-affirm your beauty, impart unconditional love, and remind you that you are a wondrous, joyous, and amazing person: damask rose (rosa damascena), jasmine (jasminum officinalis), ylang ylang (cananga odorata), true lavender (lavandula angustifolia), frankincense (boswellia carteri).

Where to anoint: heart chakra, solar plexus chakra, crown chakra, kshipra (located base of thumb and base of little finger).

Mood swings



These essential oils will balance your emotions, ground and centre, and bring you a sense of joy and peace: geranium (pelargonium graveolens), fragonia (argonis fragrans), damask rose (rosa damascena), Australian sandalwood (Santalum spicatum).

Where to Anoint: sacral chakra, solar plexus chakra, base chakra, talhridaya marma point.

Self-saboteur

These essential oils will instil you with love, balance your emotions, and remind you of your beauty, strength and courage: fragonia (argonis fragrans), clary sage (salvia sclarea), bergamot (citrus bergamia), atlas cedarwood (cedrus atlantica), true lavender (lavandula angustifolia).

Where to Anoint: sacral chakra, heart chakra, solar plexus chakra, base chakra.

Aromatherapy, when applied in its true sense is a wonderful and beautiful companion, nurturing, supporting and protective. Like heartfelt friends, the essential oils will support, heal, and compliment your life, bringing you joy, wonder, and delight. They will open the doorway to your soul and allow you to shine and be an expression of peace and love.

Blessings for your aromatic journey.

About the author Leeanne Hughes Leeanne Hughes is an Aromatherapist and the author of ‘Soul essence –— enriching your life through the power of aromatherapy'. She is also a yoga instructor and Reiki practitioner and lives in Cape Paterson, Victoria.