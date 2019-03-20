Arthritis: what can I do to ease the pain?

Arthritis encompasses several painful and degenerative diseases that are noted for causing joint inflammation, stiffness and pain.

Osteoarthritis is caused by wear and tear and gets worse with age, while rheumatoid arthritis occurs when the immune system attacks a person’s joints as if they were foreign tissue.

Painkillers and medications are one response to arthritic pain. Natural approaches toward pain relief are becoming popular. There are plenty of ways to help relieve arthritic pain. The pain caused by arthritis can be eased, and some methods aren’t difficult to apply. Here are some useful ways to ease arthritic pain that you might like to try:

Exercise

Regular movement can help your joints to remain flexible and strong. If weight bearing exercises, including walking or running, are impacting or damaging your frame, mix up your routine with low-impact water aerobics and swimming for low-stress strengthening and fun. Always consult your doctor/health professional before starting a new exercise regime.

Lose weight

Losing weight is just one benefit of exercise. We don’t generally need to be reminded about our weight, but it is worth remembering that losing weight can also help you improve mobility, prevent future joint damage and decrease pain. Healthier eating habits are a good place to start for losing weight.

Hot and cold pain relief

Hot and cold therapy has been understood for many years. Warm baths and showers can help ease stiffness in joints, and there is no shame in using an electric blanket for additional comfort. Deep Heat products are right on target also, with new and innovative products suitable for sufferers of mild arthritic pain.

Heating pain relief: the reliable Deep Heat Regular Relief is now accompanied by other products for fast targeted, temporary pain relief. Additions include Night Relief, Arthritis Relief and odourless, sustained, Heat Patches (extra-large versions for back pain and smaller options for more targeted areas).

Cold pain relief: for cooling pain relief ICE Gel and ICE Spray have been trusted for many years. The newest addition to the Deep Heat and ICE family is ICE Cold Patches that provide rapid and sustained cooling therapy for pain relief of back, muscular, joint and mild arthritic pains. Always read the label. If symptoms worsen or change unexpectedly, talk to your healthcare professional. Follow the directions for use.

Try yoga and meditation

The body and mind are both centres of pain and anguish during bouts of arthritic pain. However, you can strengthen your body and mind with yoga and meditation, and probably much faster than you think. A basic 10 or 15 minute yoga routine can be safely learnt at home from a good book, and your meditation sequence can take around the same time. Mastering simple asanas (postures) and some basic pranayama (breathing) isn’t difficult, and will give you freer and more comfortable movement.

Soothing massage

Arthritis is often degenerative, so massage should focus on comforting pain relief for joints and muscles. Massage is useful as a stand-alone pain relief measure, although the benefits are known to increase when massage is coupled with hot and cold therapies.

Dietary changes

Diet fads come and go, but good food lasts forever. Therefore, establishing a healthy balanced diet is the key consideration. Some super foods really do have great qualities, such as turmeric, the yellow spice commonly used in Indian cooking. It contains anti-inflammatory properties and a component called curcumin that is thought to reduce the pain of mild arthritis. Explore your dietary change options for relieving the pain symptoms associated with arthritis.

The above list is by no means exhaustive, with many sufferers of mild arthritis vouchsafing the benefits of acupuncture and other complementary therapies for targeting arthritic pain. It’s also understood that fatty acids are helpful for assisting movement. And some herbal supplements contain properties and ingredients used for treating mild arthritis.