The lunar fertility festival of Easter

Did you know that in Australia, Easter Sunday always falls on the Sunday after the first full moon following the autumn equinox?

This full moon is known as the Paschal Moon and also marks Pesach, the Hebrew name for Passover. Our autumn equinox (20th March this year) is the spring equinox in the northern hemisphere. The 2021 Paschal full moon was Monday 29th March, meaning Easter Sunday, 4th April.

Long before Christianity was invented, what we now call Christmas was a celebration of the winter solstice or darkest night of the year. Hence the Christian story of the birth of the son (or sun). Easter by contrast was a celebration of spring – the gateway to fertility and the resurrection of new life. That’s why rabbits, eggs and flowers are traditionally associated with Easter, a lunar fertility festival.

Chiron in Aries – #MeToo

Every generation has its own struggles and triumphs, and these are reflected by the so-called outer planets, which move slowly through each sign of the zodiac, allowing us to absorb and understand their lessons.

In 2018, the asteroid Chiron moved into fire sign Aries for a nine-year stay. Astrologers refer to Chiron the centaur (half god and half horse) as the ‘wounded healer’: symbolising those who have learned to heal others through their own experience of pain. Chiron is the archetype of the broken one – anyone who has ever suffered humiliation, rejection, or shame at the hands of others. His role is to heal through promoting recognition, reconciliation, compromise and acceptance.

Aries, by contrast, is all about self-importance. These are apparently contradictory energies, however, working together they challenge and break down entitlement and self-importance, while acknowledging and celebrating individual flaws and differences. Chiron in Aries teaches us to maintain a sense of identity, but accept and embrace others who look, think, feel, believe and live in a different way.

The last time Chiron was in Aries was between 1968 and 1977 – a period that saw anti-war protests; the rise of feminism, alternative healing, concern for the environment and the food we eat, coupled with the relaxation of social customs, with much more openness about sexuality and recreational drug use. Chiron was also in Aries from 1918 to 1927, during the “Roaring Twenties” – another era of breaking free. Yet, the 1920s and 1960s were also filled with conflict about religion, race, and class. It’s easy to see similarities between the issues from those periods and those of the present day.

Violence & sexual assault

As Chiron entered Aries in 2018, the #MeToo movement exploded in the wake of revelations about Harvey Weinstein’s predatory sexual behaviour. There are almost 4 billion women and girls alive today, making up 49.5% of the world’s population. You wouldn’t think it possible for half the world’s population to feel wounded or suffer shame, rejection, bullying and humiliation, but women of all nationalities, creeds, and colours embraced the #MeToo movement, clamouring for justice, respect, equality, and the right to feel safe.

Last month, tens of thousands of people, dressed in black, attended the March4Justice rallies across Australia, protesting against misogyny and the sexual abuse and harassment of women. Protestors were spurred by a wave of allegations of sexual assault, centred around Australia’s parliament. Marchers carried a huge banner listing the names of women killed in acts of gendered violence over the past decade.

Also in March, vigils were held for Sarah Everhard in the UK – a young woman, kidnapped and murdered by a serving police officer, while walking home from a friend’s place. British politicians admitted: ‘We really are at a turning point when it comes to the way in which we are dealing with crimes that disproportionately affect women and girls.’

United front

Something which has characterised the #MeToo movement and rallies like the March4Justice, is the call for men to wake up and get involved in fighting domestic violence and sexual harassment, instead of leaving it all up to women. Men are being asked to be part of the solution, instead of blaming the victims.

Thankfully, many have heeded the call. Including the school captain of one of Brisbane’s top private boys’ schools who recently called on his peers to put an end to rape culture and be proactive in stopping the sexual assault and harassment of girls and women. The video of his speech, calling for boys to be humans and protect the girls and women in their lives, has gone viral.

Embracing difference

Meanwhile, under Chiron in Aries, more and more women of all shapes, sizes and colours are influencing policy decisions and making their presence felt. Women who a generation or two ago would have been invisible with no public platform at all.

Under Chiron in Aries, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, protested about the way she was portrayed by the British media and how she was vilified for being half black, American and divorced. Meghan also complained about the lack of compassion and support she had received from the British royal family. She and her husband, Prince Harry, subsequently stepped back from their royal roles and moved to the USA. Meanwhile, Oprah Winfrey and Serena Williams, also people of colour, came out in support of Meghan, having experienced serial racism themselves.

Under Chiron in Aries, another biracial American, Kamala Harris, became the first woman, first black person, and first person of South Asian descent to be elected as Vice President of the United States.

Under Chiron in Aries, Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, led Scotland’s Pride March, showing her longstanding support for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex community. Sturgeon has offered an unequivocal apology to gay men convicted of sexual offences that are no longer illegal and her government has passed new legislation that automatically pardons gay and bisexual men convicted under historical laws.

Under Chiron in Aries, Jacinta Adern became New Zealand’s youngest ever prime minister. She champions the importance of kindness and cooperation in government.

And under Chiron in Aries, Germany’s chancellor, Angela Merkel, the most powerful and longstanding leader in Europe, has shown compassion to those in war torn countries, welcoming more than a million refugees from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq.

Black lives matter

Hot on the heels of the outrage and convictions provoked by the #MeToo movement came the Black Lives Matter movement, provoked by the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer. Black people, particularly in the USA, have been racially vilified, murdered and discriminated against for centuries. Why was the George Floyd case any different? Why did it provoke such public outrage? Perhaps because Floyd’s senseless murder was captured and shared all over the world. As with the #MeToo movement, the problem of racial violence, discrimination and policy brutality could no longer be ignored.

And it’s not just women and people of colour who are raging against the way they’ve been treated for generations. Thanks to Chiron in Aries promoting individual difference, it’s pretty much anyone who’s not heterosexual, cisgender, able-bodied, youthful, or who has not had a head start in life via money, country of birth, family background, physical appearance or education.

With Chiron in Aries until 2027, we will see people become increasingly assertive about defending themselves. People standing up for their individual competency, behaviour, background, skin colour, sexual preference, body shape, appearance and lifestyle choices. And that can only be a good thing.

Vale Michael Gudinski – Leo with a big heart

In March this year, we lost Michael Gudinski, Melbourne’s larger than life music promoter, founder of Mushroom Records and Frontier Touring.

Michael died suddenly in his sleep of a heart attack at age 68. And no one had a bigger heart than this larger-than-life Leo. In late March Michael’s home state of Victoria packed out the Rod Laver arena with a memorial tribute to this great man, featuring rock royalty of all ages and nationalities.

Michael Gudinski was born on 22nd August 1952 at 4am in inner city Melbourne. Therefore he had the Sun in Leo, Moon in Virgo, and Cancer rising.

Cancer rising – family man

Cancer is all about family and tribe. Michael adored his wife, children and grandchildren and always put them first. He loved food and was a warm, cuddly man with a charismatic personality – always with his arm around somebody. Apart from his own family he also had what he called his Mushroom Family. One of the reasons for his huge success was that he trusted his staff’s instincts as well as his own. And he took great professional and personal care of his artists, who have nothing but praise for his kindness, vision and work ethic. With quirky Uranus rising, Michael was truly unique. Bursting with energy and original ideas, for him nothing was impossible.

Leo stellium – king & party lover

Michael has no less than four planets in Leo – sign of the king and party lover. And they’re all in his house of money! He loved being a star and he made those he worked with into superstars. No one in Australia has done more for the music industry than Michael Gudinski. He was quite literally unstoppable, beloved by all those who worked with him and for him. And he loved to party with family and friends and his artists, whom he treated as family and friends.

Gudinski’s record company, Mushroom Records, was established in 1972 when he was just 20 years old. As its inaugural release it had a three-disc set of live recordings from the famous 1973 Sunbury Festival. It was also in the 1970s that he signed up legendary Australian band Skyhooks. Later came Kylie Minogue, Paul Kelly, and Yothu Yindi. Michael’s company, Frontier Touring, brought hundreds of top international acts to Australia including the Rolling Stones, Leonard Cohen, the Eagles, Bruce Springsteen, The Chemical Brothers, Frank Sinatra, Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran!

Moon & Venus in Virgo – hard work and service behind the scenes

Michael Gudinski’s Venus and Moon are in humble, hardworking and obsessive Virgo. Behind that cuddly and playful façade, Michael set high standards for himself and others. He made sure all details were taken care of. In 2020, with the Australian music industry severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, Gudinski developed Music from The Home Front and The Sound and The State of Music, platforms designed to showcase and support contemporary Australian music during this incredibly difficult time.

Mars in Scorpio – killer instinct

And finally, the sting in the tail – Mars in the creative fifth house in Scorpio squaring all those Leo planets and ruling his career path in Aries. Gudinski had tremendous energy, and a great instinct for people. And he had a knack for finding ways to bounce from failure to success. He played to win and he succeeded. He will be sorely missed.

April Lunar Cycle

New moon in Aries – courage and determination

The April new moon on the 12th aligns with love goddess Venus, communication planet Mercury, and Chiron the wounded healer. All of these are in passionate fire sign Aries. New moons are all about fresh energy, new beginnings and intention setting. This Aries new moon is particularly feisty and volatile. Coupling with Mars in Gemini and Pluto in Capricorn adds courage, determination and fighting spirit to the mix.

Use the energy of this Aries new moon to launch projects. Take risks. Set challenging goals, or commit to a fitness program. Aries is the sign of the warrior, so any activity requiring physical strength, bravery or fighting spirit is favoured.

Full moon in Scorpio – work up a sweat!

On April 27th we have a full moon in Scorpio locking horns with the Sun, Uranus, Mercury and Venus in Taurus. Saturn in Aquarius is holding the balance of power.

Astrologers call this formation a ‘fixed T-square’ aka a battleground. The energy is stubborn, incalcitrant (love that word), determined and unpredictable.

Recommended activities? Digging the garden and any kind of manual work where you work up a sweat; energetic physical sport; dealing with unpleasant chores; scaling a mountain; litigation… you get the idea. Activities to avoid? Personal and business negotiations. Anything that requires diplomacy, tact, mediation and compromise.

This is not a subtle full moon. Tempers will fray. Words will be exchanged. Blood will boil. Try and keep your sense of humour…or head off on a solo camping trip until it’s all over.

Article images: Lead image by ID Art on Shutterstock. Photo of Michael Gudinski from Wikicommons, and Michael Gudinski Birth Chart by Stella Woods.