Home-grown environmental invention is set to change the look of Australia’s waterways

Seabin is a floating rubbish collection device designed to reduce, and ultimately stop waterway pollution from entering the ocean. A simple concept coupled with an incredibly innovative design. Every Seabin installed will be able to remove up to 1.5 tons of waste from marine waterways per year.

The invention was conceptualised by two Aussie ocean enthusiasts, sailor Andrew Turton and surfer Pete Ceglinski, whose love of the ocean inspired them to do something about the ever-growing issue of marine pollution. Currently, the product has had substantial uptake throughout the marinas, harbours and ports of throughout the world. While Europe has had the greatest interest, Seabin is now coming home to Australia and will soon be launched in our waterways.

Crowd funding

Seabin’s Indiegogo campaign kicked off in late 2015. Thanks to the successful crowdfunding, we’ve installed Seabins in 11 countries throughout the world for testing and user feedback. As a result, plenty of communities, school groups and environmental organisations have started their own crowdfunding efforts to pay for a Seabin to donate to their local ports and marinas.

“It has been a phenomenal ride so far, exhilarating, challenging and overwhelming at times but the team and I enjoy a challenge and what better challenge than to address the issue of ocean plastics and littering. CEO and CO-Founder, Pete Ceglinski explained. “Who really wants to surf or swim in plastics’?

Upcoming developments

“Seabin has drawn millions of eyes to the environmental disaster that is the state of our oceans, and people have jumped onboard with our technology and broader vision very quickly. 2018 is going to be a huge year in terms of new technologies, product advancements, our education and science programs and with hard work, we will see wide scale Seabin installations across Australia too. The goal is to start talks with local government about how we can be more involved or tailor the tech to suit their needs as the issue of our waterways is a common interest for everyone.”

The Seabin team is working on a number of new ways to eliminate marine waste. This initiative should empower communities and individuals to make a difference in their local marinas and ports.

Pete said, “Our priority for 2018 is to get the Seabins into Australian marinas. Our other major developments this year include the next model Seabin which will be for fixed docks and move up and down with the tide, our Seabin Share Program and the Seabin Foundation Australia.”

Prevention through education

Summing up Pete said, “Seabin is only part of a solution, but education is prevention, and that is the real goal. Our strategy is to address the issue as a whole solution through technology, education, science and community activities. Once people see the amount of debris that a single Seabin can pull from a small marina, they instantly understand how much waste ends up in our waterways. This knowledge will hopefully make them reassess how they dispose of their rubbish. Seabins catch big stuff like plastic bottles, bags, cups and also smaller stuff like plastic nurdles, micro-plastics, and microfibres. This is all great, but our dream is to one day live in a world where Seabins aren’t necessary. It sounds a bit contradictory, as we are a business, but we will just find something else to do.”

About the author Luke Dean-Weymark Luke is Co-Director of Compass Studio, a marketing consultancy specialising in environmentally sustainable and ethically-conscious brands and organisations. compasscreative.com.au/