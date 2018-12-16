Nina Hargrave, founder of Serene Body Health, tells us how to awaken our senses to transform our mood with essential oils

From an early age I became interested in essential oils. I had a deep love of plants and the natural world. Growing up, I witnessed close family members battle chronic health problems and illnesses. I noticed a disparity between physical, emotional and spiritual health.

Later I learnt that natural scent specifically targets the limbic system of the brain. This is the area of the brain responsible for memory and perceiving emotions. It wasn’t long before I realised I could use essential oils as a way of supporting my own emotional health. Then I wanted to share this treasure with my family and friends.

Essential oils can be useful tools to support different emotions and behaviours

The power of our own breath combined with natural scent can be an extremely powerful, healthy and supportive combination. When we breathe in a natural scent it can have the power to trigger a memory in the brain. And then to unlock or release a stored emotion in the body.

By using different combinations of essential oils and integrating this with practices such as yoga and meditation, I have found I can pay better attention to my own physical, emotional and spiritual health. When I practice this regularly, I can unlock stored emotions in my body, releasing them and allowing myself a greater understanding of self-love, self-acceptance and gratitude for all that I have in my life.

Regenerate, protect and strengthen

Essential oils embody the regenerative, protective and immune strengthening properties of aromatic plants. I believe we can use them as our own support system to help us through life’s complexities. After all, mother nature has answers that we often don’t.

The Serene Body Health range of essential oil scents was created to be applied to your pulse points for a beautiful natural scent. If you are wanting to go deeper into yourself, you can also use this range with greater purpose and intention, breathing the scents in deeply. You can apply them to your body’s chakra points. Alternatively, you can use them on the soles of the feet, to access the entire body. This range is a collection of five unique scents that you can choose between. They can support all occasions and moods throughout the day and night.

Made in Australia, these pure essential oils, blended in a base of organic jojoba oil, are toxin free. They’re also vegan and ethically harvested. Good for you and good for the planet.

