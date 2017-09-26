Bambert’s Book of Lost Stories – Arts Centre Melbourne

Reinhardt Jung’s internationally lauded novel will be brought to life in the inventive and enchanting production Bambert’s Book of Lost Stories at Arts Centre Melbourne’s Fairfax Studio on 27 and 28 October 2017. Writer Dan Giovannoni and co-adapter and director Luke Kerridge have lifted the story off the page, transforming the beautiful tale into an enchanting Helpmann award-winning work.

In this whimsical production, Barking Gecko Theatre Company presents the story of Bambert – an impossibly small man with an enormous love for writing. Tucked away in his quiet attic, his only companions are the characters he has created in his stories.

One day, Bambert decides to set his stories free, to send them out into the world on little balloons, in the hope that they will find a home. The stories contain instructions: whoever finds them is to return them to Bambert with a stamp from wherever they landed, so he knows where his stories have gone. But as each day passes, and no stories return, Bambert’s hope begins to fade. Will his stories ever find a home?

Winner of the 2016 Helpmann Award for Best Children’s Presentation and nominated for Best New Australian work, Bambert’s Book of Lost Stories brings together Australia’s most extraordinary creative minds to realise this exquisite production. At times amusing, other times melancholy, this new production reminds audiences how stories connect us to the world and ultimately, the power of kindness.

Featuring a superbly crafted two-tier set by Jonathon Oxlade’s and exquisite puppetry this award-winning production is children’s theatre at its best.

“Bambert’s belief in the power of his stories is a beautiful reminder of the potential that stories hold for all of us, to help us make sense of the world and to set our imaginations free. He is a magical example of how even the smallest of people can do big things,’’ says adapter and director Luke Kerridge.

Before and after the show children are given the opportunity to colour in and add their wishes to balloons, just like Bambert. The wishes are then placed in a magic box that animates their picture and projects in onto a screen for the world to see.

Audiences will also have a chance to experience Arts Centre Melbourne’s digital storytelling installation, Stories in the Wall: Take Flight, featuring stories by primary students with music and sounds designed by secondary students.

Bambert’s Book of Lost Stories and Stories in the Wall: Take Flight is presented as part of Arts Centre Melbourne’s Winter/ Spring Families and Arts Learning programs. Arts Centre Melbourne’s year-round Families program was launched in August 2009 and has grown in reputation to become a highly respected both in Melbourne and nationally. Featuring free events, intimate and large-scale theatre from some of the world’s most respected companies and a diverse range of interactive workshops, the program is robust and growing in size, scale and scope.

Adapter: Dan Giovannoni

Adapter & Director: Luke Kerridge

Production Designer: Jonathon Oxlade

Lighting Designer: Chris Donnelly

Composer/Sound Designer: Ian Moorhead

Dramaturg: Matt Edgerton

Cast: Igor Sas, Amanda McGregor, Jo Morris, Nick Maclaine and Tim Watts

Booking details

27 October 2017: 7pm

28 October 2017: 2pm & 7pm

Auslan Interpreted Performance – 28 October: 2pm

Recommended for ages 8+

Where: Arts Centre Melbourne, Fairfax Studio

Book: artscentremelbourne.com.au or 1300 182 183