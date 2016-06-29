Heat styling and environmental elements can wreak havoc on hair, but the right shampoo, conditioner and treatment can help repair any damage and bring it back to life. Winter is the perfect time to indulge in treatments that will help protect the hair from the cold and wind and reverse any drying from the summer heat, salt water and chlorine.

shampoo and conditioner are made of the purest botanical-based ingredients. My hair hadn’t felt so soft since I was a kid! The shampoo has fabulous foaming and cleansing power, as my hair was pretty oily before use, and it cut through the grease without problems. It gently cleansed the scalp, added amazing shine, and restored lustrous body and apparently restores the scalp’s pH balance. It is delicately scented with the highest quality essential oils. The LaGaia signature ‘Dreamblend’ aroma essential oil combination includes rose, orange absolute and lavender.

is a wonderful new product range I recently discovered and wanted to share with you. This multi-tooth detangling comb is a luxury comb unlike any other. The design features two rows of evenly spaced (hand inserted) teeth that gently detangle and smooth down your hair helping it look frizz-free and terrific. No more static! Carefully handcrafted, each comb takes over six months to produce. It begins with the responsible sourcing of timber that undergoes a natural drying process. Naturally drying and resting the wood gives it new features such as reduced water absorption (to help keep it safe in the bathroom), durability and resistance to fungi.

Jeval Infusions Argan Oil Treament

contains top quality argan oil extracted from the nut of the Moroccan argan tree. It’s rich in omega 6, antioxidants and Vitamin E to give instant long-lasting shine and softness to all hair types. I was nervous about putting extra oil on my oily hair, but this formula was so light and absorbed so quickly there was no oily residue. My drying time was reduced and it also protects the hair from damaging UV rays and heat. My hair seemed much straighter than usual too so I guess it is ideal for straightening. Paraben- and sulphate-free and rich in botanical extracts – perfect.

Al’chemy Macadamia & Wheat Protein Conditioner

is a thicker cream that really nurtured my dry and colour-damaged ends. It is enriched with pure active botanics like cold pressed Australian macadamia oil and wheat protein. It really helped to restore the moisture levels in my hair, and it felt like silk.

The Al’chemy Ylang Ylang Colour Care Shampoo

helps strengthen dry, damaged hair caused by colour treatments and heat styling. Proven to restore strength in a single wash, this natural shampoo is infused with ylang ylang, an ingredient with a stunning fragrance and known for promoting hair strength and growth. This was a nutrient drink that brought for my poor old hair back to life. All Al’chemy products are ingredient-rich, vegan, made with natural botanical actives and formulated without parabens, sulphates, artificial colours, animal ingredients or animal testing.

Aveda Invati – Solutions for Thinning Hair

The launch of Invati gives Aveda a naturally-derived, clinically-proven line of products that reduces the rate of hair loss.

The Exfoliating Shampoo

which is a gentle daily shampoo that cleanses, exfoliates and renews the scalp with wintergreen-derived salicylic acid, is clinically proven to remove build-up of sebum and product residue that can clog pores and impact healthy hair. My scalp does suffer from time to time with build-up and, after one use, I felt a renewal and tingling of the scalp with incredible cleansing results.

The Thickening Conditioner

is clinically proven to thicken; this conditioner penetrates the hair shaft to strengthen with arginine, an amino acid derived from sugar beets and soy protein. Organic kukui nut oil helps add natural shine to the hair. Even though I have thicker hair, it was incredible how much fuller it felt and with such an obviously healthy shine.

The Scalp Revitaliser

when massaged into the scalp utilises turmeric and ginseng to help energise and rehabilitate the scalp around the follicles and, after a few uses, my scalp felt healthier, with much less oily build-up than usual. I love these products, and the fragrances are heavenly.

OmVeda Henna Shampoo

added a fabulous sheen to my hair with incredible body as well. This shampoo is formulated with Ayurvedic herbs that deeply cleanse and help prevent excessive oil production, all without drying or stripping the hair of its natural oils. It was perfect for my coloured tresses. My hair felt rejuvenated and revitalised and incredibly soft. The OmVeda Hair Conditioner really rescued my dry, brittle ends, and I especially noticed treatment on my split ends. It is a rich conditioning cream containing brahmi, a tonic for the scalp that helps repair damage and ensure glossiness. It also blends aloe, coconut oil and amla to strengthen, and shikakai to work in synergy to condition hair and return softness, lustre and health. Stunning products!

is a new and dynamic salon professional hair care system that has been developed and formulated in conjunction with industry experts and biochemists, using only the finest local and imported ingredients, and is free of nasties, including formaldehyde, parabens and sulphates, as well as sodium, to deliver exceptional results without compromising on performance. bhave Fresh Ends penetrates the hair shaft to repair and rebuild damage from the inside out with slow releasing certified organic argan oil to smooth, seal and control misbehaving split ends and fly-aways. I love this product as sometimes I don’t condition and this was perfect in giving my hair a well-conditioned treatment but with the ease of dry application. My hair looked, felt and smelt brilliant!

is a gentle, sulphate-free shampoo enriched with organic argan oil and calendula extract to cleanse and restore balance to hair and scalp. Essential Care Shampoo is carefully pH balanced and infused with geranium, lavender and organic lime pure essential oils to stimulate body and mind and help restore natural healthy balance. I just adore Joi Pure. The whole range is so beautiful, and this shampoo made me feel like I was at a day spa in my own bathroom. The scent is pure bliss and my hair was so soft and squeaky clean – and it is gentle enough to use every day.

Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS)

The main ingredient in most commercial hair products is sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS). SLS, a cleansing agent, creates the foam in your shampoo. Not only will SLS fade away your hair colour, but it is drying and stripping to the hair and skin. SLS can be very harmful, linked to hair loss and serious skin reactions.