Become an Accredited Life Coach in 2018

Could you imagine working wherever you want, whenever you want and with whomever you want?

That’s the unique lifestyle that you will enjoy as a life coach. Learn to advance and improve your life so that you can walk your talk and set a great example for your clients.

At Life Beyond Limits we have been teaching world-class life coaches since 2004

Our nationally accredited life coach graduates are also trained in Neuro Linguistic Programming and Hypnosis. They can do what most coaches cannot. It’s what really sets them apart.

Everything you need to know

You will learn everything you need to know about coaching; plus we’ll teach you what most schools do not.

You’ll also learn how to price your coaching, how to package your programs and how to create a web presence to continue to attract your perfect clients, year after year.

Are you ready?

We would like to teach you how to become one of the best coaches in the world. Are you ready? Because we’re looking for tomorrow’s leaders today.

Call us today on 03 8669 1121 or visit www.LifeBeyondLimits.com.au

Also, you can read Rik Schnabel’s article for more insight.

About the author Rik Schnabel Facebook Rik Schnabel is an internationally recognised and nationally accredited NLP and coach trainer. Specialising in the wealth mindset, he is a bestselling author and Australia’s Number One Brain UnTrainer. He regularly runs free mindset workshops – called, “Journey Beyond Limits” and in-depth NLP training courses. Visit www.LifeBeyondLimits.com.au for more information.