Being emotionally empowered

What is emotional empowerment? It is to be aware of how to use the gift of our emotions. It is to be aware of our emotional state and to feel powerful within it at any given moment. Mastery of our emotions is a journey of self-awareness, through learning to know ourselves and to be ourselves. To discover who we truly are, we must first learn to feel and use these feelings to our advantage rather than being victims of our own emotions.

Emotionally empowered people are in control of themselves regardless of how they feel. They know who they are, what they are feeling and, most importantly, where those feelings are coming from. There is always a reason for our emotions being present. Emotions are here for our guidance; choosing to listen and be present to them enables us to stay in the state of our natural flow, allowing us to live our life as we desire, rather than being of the perception that life happens to us.

Emotions are current of energy designed to flow through us. E motion = Energy in motion. Each emotion is a message for you from your soul in response to what you are thinking. Each emotion has a beginning and an end; it flows in and it flows out. The problems arise when we get stuck in the middle.

For a long time we have learnt that, in order not to feel pain, we need to shut ourselves down and close off our hearts to all emotion. By doing so, we have also closed down the precious gift of our Divine guidance. We have tried to avoid the pain, anger, sadness, grief and fear by denying them, but in the process closed ourselves off from the hope, love, passion, joy and wonder. All emotions are here to empower us. So learning to listen to them is paramount to our growth.

Through many years of studying recurring patterns I have discovered how programs or beliefs we have created give power to our emotional states. Behind every belief there is an accompanying emotion. It is this emotion that motivates how we react or respond to what is happening around us. It is usually this very same emotion that caused us to form the belief to begin with. The belief fuels the emotion and gives power to it. A belief is simply a thought in consciousness that has been repeated over and over again until it becomes habitual. Whether or not it is the truth is irrelevant; we have chosen to believe it and made it our truth.

Having been hidden for many years, most of these beliefs form recurring patterns that we seemingly have no control over. These patterns in our thoughts become so automatic, they are usually not identified as being in our conscious awareness. Consider the example of learning to drive a manual car. It seems like a very complex procedure when we start and we need to concentrate step by step through the learning process, but once we have been doing it for a while, the steps become automatic. The process becomes second nature and we don’t consciously have to think out the steps. We can even learn to do many things simultaneously.

It is the same with a belief. After initially being formed in our minds and being used a few times, it becomes natural to us and we don’t consciously realise what is being told to us. After becoming so automated, the thought process is at lightning speed – so quick in fact, we are not even aware of its existence. Our minds are extremely complex and able to process extensive amounts of data at once. It is impossible to be aware of every single thought that comes to us. That is where the gift of our emotions comes to our rescue.

It is the recurrent emotion associated with the belief that arises and has the potential to feel as though it is controlling us. It has arisen within us to be looked at and healed, but because we do not like to feel our emotions, we will override the feeling with our logic and choose to ignore, deny, suppress or disregard it! and repression of the emotion occurs. In the growing field of self-awareness today, we are told that we need to stay positive to feel good. Hence we try to cover up negative emotions to show a display of positive ones because we ‘know’ that is the way we should be feeling. This is extremely detrimental in more ways than one.

When we feel a negative emotion such as judgement and try to logically over-ride it with a positive one such as appreciation, firstly we are not honouring the reason why the judgement is there. Because we don’t wish to be in a judgmental state, we ignore it and repress it in order not to feel it. An emotion is present in us to be acknowledged and fully felt in order for us to be able to let it go. We don’t want to accept that we are feeling this way because we believe we should know better and not feel negative – we have a drive to constantly stay happy.

When we continually put pressure on ourselves to stay in a constant state of joy and happiness, if we feel the slightest inclination of negative emotion, we punish ourselves because we know we should feel better. Many times I have seen a cycle of self-punishment which only leads to more negative feelings. We become disappointed in ourselves; it can lead to frustration, discouragement and sometimes even self-sabotage. Then of course because we don’t want to feel these feelings either, the cycle of repression continues and the result is a mass of pent-up emotions within. It can feel tumultuous and becomes extremely toxic. This is what causes the blocks in our life. When an emotion is repressed, it will keep coming up for us to be acknowledged, accepted, felt and let go. This is the purpose of our precious emotions. The reason we are gifted with them is to be felt.

Each time we feel an emotion, we now know it is a message from our soul to guide us. It is a current of energy designed to flow through us as a message from our soul in response to what we are thinking. When an emotion arrives, we have a choice; we can either feel it, accept it and let it go or we choose not to feel it, repress it and it will need to be healed at a later time. While these unfinished emotions remain inside of us, they plague us until they are fully experienced and completed. Joy, happiness, love, freedom, appreciation are natural states for us to reside in and that is why we have such a desire to be there, but, in order to feel these preferred states of emotion, we first need to feel exactly where we are right now instead of suppressing our negative emotions.

We carry within us all the unfinished emotions from all the trauma we have ever experienced and even though we may no longer be consciously aware of these submerged, unresolved emotions, they reside in us nonetheless. They play a silent, yet potent part in our daily reactions and responses to life. It is these powerful submerged emotions that cause our knee-jerk reactions to what goes on around us. It is the habitual, instant reaction that occurs specifically for you. What we present to the world and into our relationships, is the accumulation of these unfinished emotions and associated beliefs that subtly or not so subtly direct our actions and reaction to today’s event.

When emotions are repressed, they must be stored somewhere until resolved – in our bodies. To have repressed emotions is not our natural state and so when unresolved emotions lie within us, we will create a way for these emotions to be uncovered and transformed. It may come to us by way of repeating a cycle in our life or the start of physical health issues. Our physical health is determined by the state of our emotional health. So in other words if you don’t acknowledge and feel your emotions as they come to you, they will create a way to be heard by way of sickness, injury, disease, or come to you as a situation in life that you have faced many times before.

If we ever find ourselves asking ‘why is this happening to me again?’, it is probably because we are unaware of what is causing the situation to occur or in other words why we have created it for ourselves. It is because the thoughts we are thinking and the emotions we are offering have become so ingrained within us that they are not in our awareness to be observed.

Over the years, when my clients were presenting with a myriad of different problems and issues, I realised how all of them were caused by the emotions and beliefs they held within. The issues they held ranged anywhere from back pain, not being able to lose weight, prejudicial issues, controlling behaviour, gynaecological issues, out of control emotions and hormone trouble to relationships problems, lack of money, children’s behaviour, overbearing in-laws, or losing jobs.

We have the perception that we should be able to resolve our issues by ourselves and then get frustrated when they are still present and recur. This can cause separation and division between us. We all have issues we need to address. So reaching out for help causes unity and connection for all of us; it opens our hearts. Einstein’s theory of insanity is to perform the same patterns of behaviour and expect different results. There are many external tools to help you access your inner power. Asking for help is strength, not a weakness.

Deanne Stock lives each day inspiring people to create the life that they love. ‘Dreaming, Believing, Achieving’ is how she chooses to life and inspiring others to be the same is her passion. Deanne is a healer, inspirational writer/speaker and has the honourable position of being the nurturer, role model and student of two beautiful young children.