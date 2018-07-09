The fundamental nature of existence is in itself mystical. Jost explains how aligning with our chi-cycle can support us to be mystical, practical, and further the evolution of our souls.

How easy is it to engage with ‘not doing’? We might think it’s a breeze, especially when our bodies and minds are wanting rest. But for most people, backing off and surrendering to yin energies – even after lunch, when our chi-cycle clearly asks this of us – is a major challenge.

We are all so yang-driven and programmed to think that we simply must keep on moving, working, doing, controlling, and that stopping does us no good. We think we are in charge of everything, but we aren’t; Dao is. We must trust in Dao to do its work, to shape us. This is what happens when we allow ‘being without doing’.

After lunch is the optimal time to take the backseat and not work so hard. However, when I tell people this, the inevitable response is, “That’s not realistic”. Well, we weren’t put on this earth to be realistic, but to push the boundaries of reality. The fundamental nature of existence is in itself mystical. Therefore, it is our ultimate purpose on this earth to be mystical, and to evolve our souls.

The three stages of cosmicisation

According to Lao Tzu, the founder of Taoism, the process of evolving our souls, or ‘cosmicisation’, has five steps. The first is knowledge of Dao, or an awakening to the fact that there is something mystical to be experienced beyond the physical.

The second stage involves the desire to feel the connection to something beyond the physical. This may manifest an an attraction to yoga, tai chi, or meditation. Once these types of habits become a daily practice, this stage has taken its hold; you have begun to live for your spirit as much as for the material world.

Contemporary Daoist scholars call the third stage cosmicisation. This is the process of following a chi-cycle lifestyle; to become cosmically aligned and to embody our cosmic selves. When you feel equally at home with the stars as with your daily life on Earth, you’ll know you have achieved this.

Cosmicisation is critical for the soul’s evolution. The abridged version of this concept is, once you have progressed through stage one and two, you adopt a simple little daily routine, which you repeat every day of your life – that aligns your yin and yang energies with that of the universe.

This means being more yang or more yin at certain times of the day. For example, the morning is the time to roll into yang momentum, and lunchtime marks the start of the yin wind-down phase.

The realistic cycle

Most people do the reverse of this cycle, by starting out their day slowly, and then powering on through until 5 o’clock. We drag ourselves out of bed, feeling lethargic, stumble over to the anti-destiny machine (also known as the coffee pot) and the toaster. Momentum doesn’t usually build until about lunchtime, and then we must stay in that heightened state until we finish everything on our to-do list. This is what we deem ‘realistic’, or the only way to get things done. However, it’s too unaligned with our celestial selves and the patterns of energy from the Dao.

Charging ahead, in yang mode, while the entire universe winds down around you is not realistic. When we act like this, we are on our own, and not developing our cosmic or real self, but our acquired self, our emotionally reactive self – the one that tells us that we can’t follow our dreams. We are not supposed to be going it alone. Cosmic support is available for us every hour of the day and night. One of the most powerful experiences of this comes in the afternoon – if you let it in and are aligned with it.

To get in line with the cosmic yin after lunch, consider doing the opposite of what you did after breakfast (the yang part of the cycle). Instead of powering up and being active, try slowing down and being receptive. You will find that getting in touch with this energy will lead to a greater spurt of yang energy later on, since you are no longer going it alone, struggling against the universe’s natural energy tides.

The art of intoxication

I am not suggesting ditching work altogether and zoning out after lunch. That would be unrealistic. It is still OK to be working, but perhaps on less important, less labour–intensive things with a different, more yin attitude. Not in a yang, full-steam-ahead, forceful mode, but respecting the rising tide of yin energy. The afternoon should be approached with the intent to keep doing things, but not in such a direct outcome-oriented manner. Let go of your opinions and cruise along with your work. A good template for this vibe is that ‘yoga-stoned’ sensation you get after a great yoga class. That’s what ‘doing while being’ feels like.

Daoism is called the art of intoxication for a reason. Each spark of divine consciousness carries information from the Dao in the form of an experience. The urinary bladder meridian is what gets cosmically chi-charged during the early afternoon. This meridian is full of acupuncture points that externally connect to the cosmos and internally to all your organs. So, following each of these energy flows gives your organs a delicious little chi-buzz. Bonus, you get a sense of belonging and feel as if the universe is coming to you. It’s a great feeling. All you need to do is align with the cycle to follow the path of yin and yang. Just Dao it!

About the author Jost Sauer

Jost Sauer is a published author, registered acupuncturist, addiction recovery expert, motivational speaker, and a pioneer of extreme wellness. jostsauer.com