The skipping rope – or jump rope – is a versatile and convenient tool

There are many benefits to jump rope training like increased muscle activation, higher calories burned, and the convenience of a workout you can do anywhere in under 30 minutes. It’s also a lot of fun, which increases the likelihood that you’ll actually stick to your routine and see amazing results. A specialised rope with more weight provides just enough weight to help get your rotations started so you can skip the frustrations of a regular rope and see fast results.

Overview of benefits:

Increased calorie burning: research has shown that jumping rope can help you burn over 1,000 calories per hour. Improved cardio: jumping rope can raise your heart rate two to three times faster than other exercises, and offer the same aerobic building benefits as running, with less impact on the joints. Improved mental sharpness: jumping rope helps with the development of the left and right hemispheres of your brain, which enhances spatial awareness, improves reading skills, increases memory and makes you more mentally alert. It’s fun! Jumping rope is a fun way to achieve your fitness goals. It’s fun to work on new skills, like “double unders” and “criss crosses”. It’s fun to be able to take it on the road and do your workouts anywhere. And it’s also fun to share with a partner.

Benefits of weighted jump ropes:

Greater muscle engagement

With heavy jump ropes, you engage more muscle groups on every rotation. Here’s the difference between the use of light and heavy ropes. The heavier the rope, the greater the resistance. And the greater resistance, the greater the muscle engagement. That means with weighted ropes you can work on your core strength, upper body strength, grip strength, and much more. All in the same workout!

Easier to learn

Learning how to jump rope can be frustrating if you’re using a cheap, plastic rope. That’s because there’s very little feedback from the rope which makes it difficult to know when to time your jumps. A slightly heavy rope slows down your rotation and offers just enough feedback to help you get the feel you need for the rope to time your jumps better.

