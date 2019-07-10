This time I didn’t wake up at home. I was afraid. Cold. I opened my eyes to unfamiliar surroundings. The hotel room was dirty or maybe that was me? There were pizza crusts and boxes. An empty bag of chips. Rubber tubes. Spoons,. Cigarette butts everywhere. The stale smell of sweat. And the horror of needles scattered around. I immediately felt sick; so I leaned over and I threw up on the floor The worst had happened, I had shared a needle with a mix of heroin and cocaine. I immediately lost consciousness for I don’t know how long, but thankfully I did wake up. I woke up with my arms punctured up and messy as hell. Looking every bit the junkie that I felt inside. The only thought I remember having is that I had to get out of there. I had to get home. I don’t remember the walk of shame that got me home that morning, but I am sure it wasn’t pretty. There was no time to process the horror of how far I had strayed from my usual weekend escapades. I felt sick, alone, and confused. I knew this wasn’t something that would ever happen again, nor would it be something I would ever forget, but for now, I had to be at work. Somehow I had to hold it together like I always do. I had to pull it off. Hours later, there I was again, pushing through the mess in my head. I don’t know how I managed to show up to that mandatory Monday morning meeting, but I must have looked ridiculous all covered up in a long-sleeved shirt in the middle of summer!! Those shirts did not come off for six weeks until the bruising on my arms completely faded. I got some strange looks over those weeks in the office and dodged some difficult questions, but somehow I managed to keep my job and my secret too.

Wishing the Earth would just swallow me up Have you ever had to hide your mistakes, regrets, secrets, or even a secret life to avoid the shame and judgement of anyone finding out? So much of our energy goes into keeping up ‘appearances’ and maintaining an identity of who we think we should be or who others expect us to be that it’s all too easy to lose touch with who we really are and what is really going on.