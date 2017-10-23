Bittersweet Obsessions: Monteverdi and Bach

“Be quiet, stop chattering.”

In 1777, Frederick the Great of Prussia declared beer to be a better beverage than coffee. He argued that the surging popularity of coffee disrupted the country’s beer consumption and that profits from the coffee trade flowed out of the national economy. Frederick’s attempt to ban the consumption of the purportedly befuddling beverage was met with outcry. Quite a caffeinated kerfuffle!

Rumoured to be a coffee addict himself, Johann Sebastian Bach composed a short satirical operetta for a musical ensemble called The Collegium Musicum, who performed in the largest and best-appointed Kaffeehaus of Leipzig, Café Zimmermann. The Coffee Cantata is a rare example of a secular vocal work by the great composer and tells the story of a defiant young woman’s obsession with the diabolical drink, and of her determination to go to any length to secure her fix.

Lieschen’s father Schlendrian (literally stick in the mud), insists his daughter must go cold turkey on her tipple if she is to marry. With the true desperation of an addict, Lieschen submits to her father’s demand, and then quickly begs her suitor to allow her to drink several cups a day.

“If I couldn’t, three times a day, be allowed to drink my little cup of coffee, in my anguish I will turn into a shrivelled-up roast goat”

