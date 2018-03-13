Raym’s client believes a past life curse has led to a lifetime of limitation. The cause is revealed, but it is not what he expects.

My client Bob is very quiet; he is in a state of awe and wonder.

How is this possible? This is so clear, SO clear. I see everything! Bob telepaths, a tear slowly seeping from each eye, his chin creased, dimpled and quivering from holding the well of deep sobs begging to be released.

We stand together in a lush river plain, rich with fruit and vegetables, not the desert that it is now. A broad, silty river flows past us, languid but with purpose; it carries nutrition and life giving water to the surrounding fields and valleys below. It is humid and hot. If we had bodies we would be sweating profusely, but we do not. We are time travelling, seeking to uncover the source of what my client believes to be a curse placed on him in this time, that has affected his life profoundly.

He hopes to release it and I feel optimistic as we have arrived at this point in time and space with no interference to our journey, a good sign so far. Nothing and nobody is trying to stop us uncovering the truth.

Please explore and let me know if you recognise anyone who feels like you. He or she will look different, but you will know when you see yourself.

We wander through the marketplace of the town that sits on the riverbank, invisible to the locals. Bob is fascinated by everything he sees, staring at fabrics, food and people, stopping to admire the intricate work of a jeweller.

This is Lapis, isn’t it? He admires both the setting and the stones. Such a lovely blue.

We sense a disturbance approaching. Before anything has even set foot in the market an invisible vanguard of fear pushes ahead of it, announcing its imminent arrival. Fear mixed with awe. The locals do their best to carry on as normal but their gaze is downcast and their conversations muted. They truly fear for their lives and the anonymity of normality offers them some protection; they do not want to be noticed.

Then we see it, moving slowly through and above the crowds, lurching, higher than the rough awnings that flap in the soft breeze created by the nearby body of water. Its lumbering gait is semi-human and its colour the most startling and precious of all, the most regal Lapis Lazuli.

We observe as it approaches and realise this is no strange creature but a figure carried like a holy relic, a statue sitting on platform, bedecked and bejewelled by precious stones, gold and silver, carried shoulder high, by well dressed slaves.

Bob is transfixed, staring at the lofty, regal figure. This is not a statue, this is a living being and it’s me! Why do they fear me so much?

—You may step into his body and experience being him again. How does he feel?

He feels semi-human, extraordinarily powerful, godlike and extremely paranoid.

He thinks everyone is out to get him. His advisers and court, fearful they may themselves be accused are happy to spread blame well away from anything they touch. He is terribly alone, born into a life of limitless wealth and luxury without any choice in the matter. He is deeply depressed, he can trust no one.

His parents were poisoned and he fears the same fate himself. And yet the common people are in awe of him and because of their conditioning they love him, but he cannot see that.

—How does this affect your life now? Why was he cursed?

Oh no…

I too sense impending dread, but encourage my client to re-experience it in the hope that we may be able to seek forgiveness, negotiate with the cursers and change his present situation.

He brought this on himself.

—Command your body to take you to the moment this started.

We travel forward in time to a balmy, clear, moonless, starlit night. He and his servants are upstream and he is almost hysterical. He has them pour a greenish-white powder into the river. They obey reluctantly having some inkling of what they might be doing, but too afraid to disobey.

As they make their way back to the city they are met by the palace guards who promptly kill everyone accompanying the king, obeying orders put in place by the king himself earlier.

Over the next few days and weeks we see a horrible purging of the riverside population. A fever and blindness followed by an excruciatingly painful death is experienced by about one third of the population.

This neurotic fool has killed his own people, convinced that the poison would seek out only those who conspired against him. I am responsible for this. Bob is disgusted.

—So who cursed you?

Nobody! No one knew it was me. I was very clever, I went around blessing and healing people from my platform and they loved me all the more for it!

I see clearly now where this leads, unfortunately I will not be able to reverse Bob’s present challenge; this is not what I was hoping for.

—Command your body to take you forward in time to your death, how do you feel?

I live a long time! But I am wracked with guilt, guilt that pushes me into doing good things for my people, but it is not enough. I die a miserable, lonely death without an heir.

—And when you leave your body?

I attend the karmic court and I am forgiven by those whose lives I took. To balance my own karma I insist on living a whole life with my disability. There could have been an easier route to redemption, but I was so full of remorse. It was my choice to experience this limitation.

“And are you at peace with the decision you made then?” I ask as Bob returns to his body.

“I am, it makes so much sense.”

—“I am sorry I could not do more.”

“You did a great job, thank you. I understand so much now.” He sits up and rubs his eyes, and although agile and aware, he is dazed I help him stand when he is ready and walk him slowly outside, where his partner is waiting for him. He is still shaken by the visual clarity of his lucid experience but now calm, he completely understands the reason for his condition and is a peace with it.

He steps outside and feels the breeze caress his soft skin, his opaque and sunken eyes look up to the sky he will never see. He has been blind since birth.

