Riding high after a spectacular 20th birthday edition in 2016, Queenscliff Music Festival 2017, running Friday 24 to Sunday 26 November, is set to impress with a first line up announcement rich in Australian talent. Held annually in the last weekend of November, the festival has carved a clear position as one of Australia’s great music festivals, boutique in size yet impressively broad it its appeal, evidenced by a sell-out event last year. 2017 will once again feature a program of leading Australian acts and emerging talent, plus special international guests, with many more acts yet to be revealed.

More than just music, the festival presents an arts & comedy component (which this year will feature Sammy J alongside a jam packed comedy line up), as well as plenty of colourful entertainment options for the kids, and locally sourced gourmet food & wine produce for the adults. The festival has become renowned for appealing to music lovers of all kinds, as well as being one of Australia’s best family friendly events.

Set against a backdrop of sun, surf & sea in Victoria’s Bellarine Peninsula, Queenscliff Music Festival has once again attracted an array of exciting and eclectic local and international talent.

Artists Announced to Date

30/70

Allysha Joy

The Bamboos

The Beautiful Girls (Learn Yourself & Morning Sun 15th Anniversary Show)

Beccy Cole

Bernard Fanning

Bob Evans

The East Pointers (CAN)

Freya Josephine Hollick

Gabriel Garzon-Montano (USA)

GL

Hat Fitz & Cara

Hot Potato Band

Irish Mythen (IRE/CAN)

Jazz Party

Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentlemen (USA)

Lindi Ortega (CAN)

Little Georgia

mama kin spender

Mia Dyson

Nai Palm

Ron Artis II & The Truth (USA)

Sammy J

The Southern River Band

Stella Donnelly

The Temper Trap

The Teskey Brothers

Too Many Zooz (USA)

Travis Bowlin (USA)

The Wilson Pickers

Xavier Rudd

Yothu Yindi & The Treaty Project

3 & 2 Day tickets on sale now and selling fast! Single day tickets on sale now.

Tickets and info: www.qmf.net.au

Facebook: www.facebook.com/queenscliffmusfest

Twitter: twitter.com/QueenscliffFest

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/QueenscliffMusicFest