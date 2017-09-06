Win tickets to Menergy Men’s Gathering!

Your chance to win tickets to the 2017 Menergy Men’s Gathering.

Imagine 200+ men gathering in the wild beauty of the Licola Valley for three days to share stories, workshops, and meals while exploring and celebrating who we are as men.

Menergy is Victoria’s biggest gathering for men and is happening this October. Menergy is the Victorian arm of a national not-for-profit organisation – Mens Wellbeing – which has been providing men’s events & men’s support groups for over 20 years. It includes men of all ages (from 18 to 93!) with varying backgrounds, professions & beliefs. It is a unique event that weaves deep wisdom, humour, games & honest sharing between men.

What’s included?

‘Open format’ program (participate as much or as little as you feel to)

Stay in beautiful cabins on a stunning property right on the foothills of the Alpine Ranges

Three shared meals a day

Group gatherings

Opening & closing ceremonies

Workshops throughout the day on topics including communication, fatherhood, sexuality, leadership, relationships, self-expression, and much more.

Click here to learn more and register

Want to win FREE tickets (a $495 value)??

LivingNow is so excited to be partnering with Menergy for this month’s Men’s Thrivability feature to offer tickets to two of our readers. It’s an amazing opportunity to join the Menergy movement and be a part of this extraordinary event. Don’t miss out!

To enter, please email us your 30-300 word answer to this question:

What do you need to THRIVE – to lead to positive change in yourself and your community?

Other contest details:

Deadline for entries: 4:00pm, September 28th, 2017

Include: name, phone number (not published), suburb

Winners will be notified September 30th, 2017

Contest winners and runners up will have their answers published on LivingNow.com.au

GOOD LUCK!

