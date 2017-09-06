Win tickets to Menergy Men’s Gathering!

Your chance to win tickets to the 2017 Menergy Men’s Gathering.
Imagine 200+ men gathering in the wild beauty of the Licola Valley for three days to share stories, workshops, and meals while exploring and celebrating who we are as men.
Menergy is Victoria’s biggest gathering for men and is happening this October. Menergy is the Victorian arm of a national not-for-profit organisation – Mens Wellbeing – which has been providing men’s events & men’s support groups for over 20 years. It includes men of all ages (from 18 to 93!) with varying backgrounds, professions & beliefs. It is a unique event that weaves deep wisdom, humour, games & honest sharing between men.
What’s included?
- ‘Open format’ program (participate as much or as little as you feel to)
- Stay in beautiful cabins on a stunning property right on the foothills of the Alpine Ranges
- Three shared meals a day
- Group gatherings
- Opening & closing ceremonies
- Workshops throughout the day on topics including communication, fatherhood, sexuality, leadership, relationships, self-expression, and much more.
Click here to learn more and register
Want to win FREE tickets (a $495 value)??
LivingNow is so excited to be partnering with Menergy for this month’s Men’s Thrivability feature to offer tickets to two of our readers. It’s an amazing opportunity to join the Menergy movement and be a part of this extraordinary event. Don’t miss out!
To enter, please email us your 30-300 word answer to this question:
What do you need to THRIVE – to lead to positive change in yourself and your community?
Other contest details:
Deadline for entries: 4:00pm, September 28th, 2017
Include: name, phone number (not published), suburb
Winners will be notified September 30th, 2017
Contest winners and runners up will have their answers published on LivingNow.com.au
GOOD LUCK!
Hi Menergy Team!
In order for me, my community and most importantly, men and worldly family to thrive, we need MEN. Specifically we need men to step up into their hearts purpose and calling to create a world of more harmony, love and creativity for all people and all current structures. We, are now more than ever at a time where men need to commune and reconnect with their masculine essence. A time is being called forward to burn off the layers of programming that don’t serve our greatest service and live freely from our heart and truth of truths so the world can benefit. My desire is to inspire men into their hearts calling. I am drawn to this and we need men to shine from a place of authenticity, strength and truth of hearts. It’s a time to commune, become clear, and powerfully create, and this is what we need to THRIVE.
With fire and courage,
Jai