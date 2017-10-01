Jupiter in Scorpio, Happy Birthday to Libra, and what the full moon holds in store for you.

Jupiter in Scorpio – a brand new story

On the 11th October, Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system will glide into water sign Scorpio for a year-long stay, blessing all those born under the sign of the Scorpion. (If you want to look back to see what happened last time we had Jupiter in Scorpio, check out events between October 2005 and November 2006). Jupiter in Scorpio will remain until early November 2018, offering those with planets in the water signs Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces special opportunities to achieve their potential over the coming year.

Jupiter represents our yearning for meaning in life and our desire for expansion and growth. Jupiter’s true purpose is to inspire us to embrace a belief system that gives meaning to life. In practical terms, this means all areas of life ruled by Scorpio will be fashionable or ‘in the news’ over the next 12 months. Scorpio themes include business, politics, finance & investment; courageous exposure of the truth regardless of consequences (think Wikileaks); all things esoteric, occult and mystical; research and development; death, rebirth and emotional transformation; the dark side of life and all things hidden, secret, illegal or taboo.

As Scorpio is the sign of death and rebirth, Jupiter in Scorpio is a wonderful time to let go of any old story you’ve been carrying and create a brand new one. Scorpio is a fearless sign, unafraid to look into the darkest of corners and the depths of the soul. Her special gifts are courage, loyalty, tenacity and inner truth. Enjoy a fruitful Jupiter in Scorpio!

What Jupiter in Scorpio means for you

Aries Jupiter in Scorpio will pass through your eighth solar house, revealing the deeper, unspoken aspects of close relationships. Psychological issues can be confronted and embraced leading to inner and outer union. Inheritances, joint ventures, investments, loans and business dealings promise to be favourable. Taurus With Jupiter in your seventh solar house, now is the time to focus on your marriage and other significant personal and business relationships. Make sure those you care about know how you feel. Those looking for a new partner could get lucky this year, but whatever your situation, it’s a great time to meet new people. A wonderful year for engagement, marriage, attracting new clients or seeking one-to-one personal advice. Gemini Jupiter enters your sixth solar house putting the focus on the practical details of life – household chores, paperwork, caring for pets, health check-ups, service to others and all those mundane activities that may seem boring, but which keep life running smoothly and efficiently. A good diet and exercise program will set you up for the year ahead. Cancer Jupiter enters your fifth solar house, making this a year for fun, creativity, romance and pleasure. Sounds good? Well make the most of it, take a break and enjoy yourself! Music, art, singing, dancing, acting, dreaming, writing, partying, falling in love or some other creative, fun activity –your choice! The fifth house is also the house of children, so make sure you spend time with kids and discover your inner child. Leo Jupiter will transit your fourth solar house prompting you to cherish your home and make your living environment more secure and comfortable. A year for focusing on personal needs rather than on the outer world. Take time out to build a sense of inner peace and confidence and express your true nature. Spend as much time with close family and friends as possible. A good year for buying property or renovating or redecorating your home. Virgo As Jupiter passes through your third solar house, your brain will be on fire. Talking, writing, reading, chatting, texting, networking, social media – this is definitely not a year to keep your ideas to yourself. Others will seek out your company, advice and point of view, so expect more invitations than you can keep up with. Write that book, start that blog, set up a community group or join a committee and share your passion and ideas. Libra When Jupiter enters your second solar house, money could run through your fingers, so watch out for extravagance! But if you play your cards right, you could end up in a substantially better financial position, attracting money, pay rises, material possessions and all sorts of other good fortune. Invest your resources wisely and only spend money on the things you truly value. Scorpio This is your year Scorpio! With lucky Jupiter in Scorpio, your first solar house, your energy is magnetic. Focus on the law of attraction and have the courage to ask for what you want and follow your dreams. This is a year to discover your true power and passion and an auspicious period for making a brand new start. It’s also a great year to change your physical appearance to better reflect the true you. Sagittarius Jupiter will transit your twelfth solar house, promoting a deep need to serve selflessly, whether through personal relationships, family commitments or volunteer or charity groups. Hidden emotions could rise to the surface, pushing you to explore relationship dynamics with others. This is an excellent year for resolution and forgiveness and releasing any anger, blame, shame or guilt. Seek comfort in solitude, nature, meditation and other spiritual activities Capricorn As Jupiter enters your eleventh solar house, your social life is highlighted. Any group activity can be especially fun and inspirational and there’s the chance to make new friends who share your interests. Networking is also a fantastic source of new contacts, so if you need a leg up in any area of life, don’t be afraid to ask for help. A good year to work for the benefit of others and share your talents. Aquarius Jupiter enters your tenth solar house bringing good fortune and abundance to your work and professional environment. This is definitely a time when others will see the best you have to offer. Make good use of this favourable energy and focus on the career of your dreams… Where would you like to be? Who would you like to be? Make your desires known and expect success, promotion and recognition for a job well done. Pisces Jupiter enters your ninth solar house bringing the potential for new spiritual experience. This is a great year to learn about other cultures through travel, adventure or studying new philosophies and belief systems. Your consciousness will expand greatly, so this is an extremely auspicious time for spiritual practice, study and meditation. Publishing, foreign languages, religion and higher education are all important themes.

Happy Birthday Libra!

In 2017, the sun will travel through air sign Libra from 23rd September until 23rd October. Libra is the seventh sign of the zodiac with keywords ‘I balance’ and ‘I seek my other half’. Those born under the sign of the Scales promote love and harmony and teach us about the importance of give and take. They adore relationships, are often cultured or artistic and are experts in charm, diplomacy and negotiation.

Negatively, Librans can be superficial, indecisive, manipulative or dependent. And because they hate unpleasantness or disagreement, they often avoid conflict and bury their heads in the sand. In medical astrology, Libra rules the kidneys, lumbar region and skin. So when Librans are out of balance they tend to suffer from lower back pain, kidney problems, urinary tract problems and skin diseases such as eczema. The Libra colours are ivory, pink, turquoise and blue. Libra’s greatest lesson is to learn to develop their ‘inner partner’ and become whole rather than seek an outer partner to feel complete.

October full moon – honouring the male-female polarity

The October full moon is in fire sign Aries on the 6th. Its theme of yin and yang reflected by an exact Venus-Mars conjunction on the day of the full moon. This is a very special day with the golden opportunity to truly understand and honour the male-female polarity in all its power, beauty and mystery.

October new moon – declare your love

The new lunar month begins on the 20th at the Libra new moon. The male-female polarity theme continues, meaning this lunar cycle is a great time for starting a new relationship, declaring your love or even proposing marriage. And with the new moon aligned with optimistic Jupiter and eloquent Mercury, you won’t be short of words!

October moon calendar

Launch projects at the new moon, bring them to completion in the period from just before the full moon to the third quarter phase. Wind them down and reflect on developments in the week before the next new moon. Important events such as parties, conferences, and weddings are best held close to the full moon or when the moon is in the same sign as your star sign.

Date Sign Element Moon phase 30th-3rd Aquarius Air 3rd-5th Pisces Water 5th-7th Aries Fire Full moon 6th 7th-9th Taurus Earth 9th-11th Gemini Air 11th-13th Cancer Water Third quarter 13th-15th Leo Fire 15th-18th Virgo Earth 18th-20th Libra Air New moon 20th 20th-22nd Scorpio Water 22nd-25th Sagittarius Fire 25th-27th Capricorn Earth 27th-30th Aquarius Air First quarter 30th-1st Pisces Water

About the author Stella Woods Facebook Stella Woods is an astrology teacher and consultant. Contact Stella at [email protected] or http://www.stellastarwoman.com or at http://www.facebook.com/stellastarwoman.