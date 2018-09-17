Your body, the motor vehicle, and the law of entropy

Broken down by the side of the road. An experience shared by many of us and with many common elements: frustration, stress, inconvenience, and the nagging hindsight that haunts you. You knew the vehicle you use every day for a dozen important reasons was giving some distress signals. Even worse, that Castrol service sticker on the windscreen had been completely ignored or paid little heed. “She’ll be right till next month”. Cash flow is a bit tight and you’re just too busy at the moment to organise a mechanic’s expert care…

The laws of entropy, that everything is decaying, have been ignored.

We’ve all been guilty of this neglect and paid the price of needless waste of time, repairs that cost more than they should, and now you’re the owner of a vehicle that may never be quite the same had you done what you knew to be right – before the problem became bigger than it needed to be.

Being a healthcare practitioner for many years has shown me countless times the close relationship between our mechanical and human vehicles in how we care for them and how they operate. Entropy applies to them both.

NO FUEL, NO GO

If you neglect to add fuel to the car it simply won’t go. It’s the same for our bodies. You clearly want the highest quality fresh fuel you can get. Put lower quality fuel in that motor and it will run rough, accelerate slowly, perform nowhere near its potential and probably emit a lot more noxious gases. Do it long and often enough and you can damage essential parts of the motor that will require expensive remediation and time off the road.

Resist the urge to put poor quality nutrients into your body regardless of how cheap or convenient, to reduce the risk of expense, poor performance and inconvenience later down the track.