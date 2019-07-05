The power of botanicals

We believe in the power of nature to rejuvenate and regenerate skin. That’s why we created our new botanical skincare collection to compliment our makeup range. We realised we needed to extend our passion for high-performing and beautifully natural products to what goes under makeup.

Botanical ingredients

Botanical ingredients are known to have potent properties for repairing and protecting our skin.

The leaves, fruit, stem, bark, flower & berries of many plants are full of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, fatty acids and enzymes that promote healthy youthful skin. In addition, many botanicals are also anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and intensely hydrating, which help skin to heal and recover from irritation and redness.

Our skin is our largest organ; we really need to take care of it!

An easy way to do so is by applying antioxidant-rich formulas to our skin. And many botanicals we use here at Ere Perez are storehouses of antioxidants.

Antioxidants

Antioxidants can be found in food, but it is great to absorb them topically as well. When we talk about antioxidants in our skincare, we are talking about stabilising free radicals on our skin which would otherwise cause skin to deteriorate and show signs of ageing.

Here are some of our new skincare favourites. The botanicals they feature a perfect for a glowing complexion:

QUANDONG GREEN BOOSTER SERUM = quandong fruit extract with the second highest level of antioxidants in all fruit!

MORINGA ALL-BEAUTY CRÈME = moringa seed extract containing 30 known antioxidants.

PAPAYA SOS MARMALADE = papaya fermented extract rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin E and antioxidants like beta-carotene.

CRANBERRY LIP & EYE BUTTER = cranberry fruit extract high in vitamin C, vitamin A, and vitamin K, and antioxidants.

Get a daily dose of botanical antioxidants for your skin with Ere Perez skincare!