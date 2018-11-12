Breakfast – Ensure you have fats and protein for breakfast

Eating the right breakfast can have a significant effect on the digestive system and weight management.

Fats – an interesting study on office workers

A study was done in Melbourne in city offices where two different smoothies were given to two groups of people. They were asked to then eat whatever they desired in the hours following. In one group the smoothies had fat: avocado and coconut milk plus fruit and vegetables. In the other group just fruit and vegetables were added. The group with the fat ate nothing until lunch and the group with just the fruit and veggies got hungry by 11am, and typically ate chips, pastries or chocolate bars.

So filling ourselves with the right nutrients keeps us full and can stop us craving junk food.

Do you need to cleanse?

However some people who need to cleanse their system, particularly if they don’t digest well at night or eat too much do well with the 16:8 diet. This is where you don’t eat for 16 hours to renew cells and aid cleansing and give your digestion a break. Typically people do this from 8pm to 12 midday , or from 7pm until 11am. You have to be careful to plan your first meal so you are not ravenous and eat poor quality foods. It is not recommended for pregnancy or when you have blood sugar issues.

Protein for breakfast

High protein breakfasts are very sustaining and, when mixed with vegetables to offset the acid from protein, make a very nutritious breakfast that keeps energy high, avoids spikes in blood sugar and aids weight loss. It also works well for those with parasites or fungus which love to feed off carbs and sugar.

A quick and easy tasty omelette

Beat two eggs and add

1 tsp. of chopped shallots

½ tsp. coriander

½ tsp. mint leaves

¼ cup chopped red capsicum

½ cup chopped parsley

a pinch of Celtic salt

Spinach leaves optional

You can also add this to brown rice, or sweet potato and tamari.

Always add something green to eggs to help balance the acid with alkaline.

Quinoa porridge

250ml water

1 cinnamon stick

A vanilla bean

1 star anise

2 cloves

250g quinoa

1 cup coconut milk

1 tsp coconut nectar

2 tsp almond meal

Add blueberries, activated nuts and mint leaves to taste.

Cook quinoa in water with spices until soft and water has absorbed. Then add other ingredients.

This is also delicious cold layered in a glass jar with yoghurt or coconut cream and berries.

Why I use these ingredients:

Quinoa is a complete protein and gluten free.

The spices are warming to the digestion.

Cinnamon has a significant effect on lowering blood sugar and helping diabetes.

Cloves are antiparasitic.

Coconut milk is lactose free and very filling and nutritious.

Berries are very low fructose and have lots of antioxidants.

Activated nuts are high in protein, minerals and are easily digested.

