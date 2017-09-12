Charity educating women under 40 to be breast aware

On Friday the 22nd of September, So Brave will officially launch as Australia’s young women’s breast cancer charity. The charity specialises in educating young women to be breast aware. So Brave empowers, supports and educates women under 40 about breast cancer in young women.

So Brave Founder, CEO and breast cancer survivor, Rachelle Panitz, 36, says “We are incredibly proud to officially launch our organisation as Australia’s young women’s breast cancer charity and unveil our 2018 So Brave Calendar with project partners Clayton Utz on Friday 22 September 2017.”

On Saturday the 23rd of September, the 2018 So Brave Calendar will then be publicly unveiled at an exquisite high tea at the Windsor Hotel Melbourne. All So Brave regional models will converge on Melbourne from across Australia for our exclusive launch, celebrating their inspiration and courage as our 2018 So Brave Model Ambassadors.

Rachelle Panitz adds, “The 2018 So Brave Calendar builds on the beauty of our first Calendar and once again is a massive credit to so many people who contributed to this amazing project. The Calendar looks fantastic and we’re so excited to share it with you all. Orders for the 2018 So Brave Breast Cancer Fundraiser Calendar will go on sale from 22 September along with stories about each of our young breast cancer survivor models. So Brave epitomises the strength and resilience that each of our young models have shown. Through their diagnosis and treatment and now in showing up in full body paint as models in the 2018 Calendar. These women truly are so brave.”

The 2018 Calendar features young women who were diagnosed with breast cancer before 40 years of age in iconic and beautiful locations in Mackay, Casuarina, Bellingen, Albury, Colac, Phillip Island, Warrnambool, Nullawarre, Alice Springs, Port Lincoln and Coffin Bay.

Net proceeds raised from the sale of the Calendar will go to the McGrath Foundation and So Brave’s investment in breast cancer research. Over $70000 was distributed from the sales of So Brave’s first Calendar in 2016 – to the National Breast Cancer Foundation and the Centre for Personalised Nanomedicine.

Further details about our events will be available through:

Tickets are available at sobrave.com.au/launch

The calendar can be purchased at www.sobrave.com.au