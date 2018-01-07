MY CANCER JOURNEY BEGINS The morning after completing a cellular transformation workshop (a process by which grief and trauma are released at a cellular level from the body) and at which I had had a profound intergenerational and personal purge, I woke to find that a red-hot patch of skin and a lump had replaced the shadowed hollow. I phoned a nurse friend who assured me that cancer didn’t appear overnight, it was probably just a blocked duct. The subsequent ultrasound revealed enough for the breast surgeon at the Austin to declare cancer 3 days later. He just didn’t know what type or how far it had spread. I was rushed in for a biopsy to take samples from the two tumours detected and the first layer of lymph nodes in my armpit. Another nurse friend came with me to get the results of the biopsy. While we were waiting, she mentioned that while cancer was a terrible thing, all her oncology patients had had the most incredible spiritual journeys because of it. It reminded me that at the start of the year, after being made redundant after 11 years of a high-stress, high-responsibility job, I had pledged this year for my own spiritual journey and growth. Lesson two: be specific about your aims

By week 3 the results of the biopsy were in (hormone receptor positive breast cancer) and I was on the priority list (within 30 days) for a mastectomy. The idea of removing my breast to catch the cancer before it spread seemed right to me. Breast removal also seemed far more palatable than chemotherapy and/or radiotherapy and I was relieved when the surgeon told me it didn’t look like I would need either. KISSING MY BOOB GOODBYE In preparation for a mastectomy, I thought about how I could say goodbye to my breast. At 45, and having never had kids, my boobs were one of my favourite assets. My amazing group of friends embraced my ‘Kiss my boob goodbye party’. This included boob-themed snacks, a breast cancer lesson, a life drawing session (which has given me a folder of beautiful and hilarious drawings to remember my breast by) and a competition to design the best alternative breast implant (the string dispenser, wine bladder, and hypnotism wheel were my favourites). I joked that I was going to get one giant Pamela Anderson-sized implant (my other breast is a much smaller 12D). On the 7th of July, I had a mastectomy of the right breast and the first four layers of lymph nodes stripped from my armpit. The biopsy revealed that cancer was evident in the first three layers. I came home with a breast implant, no nipple and two drainage bags stitched into my skin. The bags involved about three feet of tubing with a device on the end you had to squeeze regularly to keep the suction up. I watched with grim fascination as stuff passed through the tubes that could have been hired out for horror movies. Keeping these things from catching on furniture, being trodden on, or pulled out by affectionate pets, partners, and friends was a full-time occupation.