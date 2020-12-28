Coping with uncertainty

What can we do to help with uncertainty?

Here are some hints to help you if you ever feel like a big heavy blanket of doubt and uncertainty has been pulled over you.

Some people who have been able to bounce back from periods of stress caused by uncertainty and fear were able to adopt a range of self-care practices and reflection. The best ones I have come across include the following:

One step at a time

Live life in the moment, focusing on today and what you need to achieve. Break bigger goals into smaller tasks and apply yourself, focusing on the small steps day-by-day.

Often we are told to set long-term goals for the future and, while it’s important to have those goals in mind when applying ourselves daily, we also really have no idea about what the future holds. So perhaps it is more important to focus on the here and now, the small things that we are able to have more influence over.

Run your own race

Rather than focusing too much on what everyone else is doing and all of the outside ‘noise’, by turning your attention to your own personal goals and focusing on life areas that are personally meaningful, you’ll gain the opportunity to create greater fulfilment and clearer purpose in how you live.

Can you control this?

Be clear about differentiating between what you can control and things outside of your control. Choose to focus and direct your attention towards things you can control.

Acceptance

Cultivate qualities of acceptance and surrendering to the direction that life is pointing us towards. This allows you to welcome each circumstance as a new opportunity to create something new in each moment.

Will you react or respond?

Choose to be clear about how you wish to respond to setbacks and challenges – to be reactive, or responsive?

By checking in with our emotional reactions to setbacks we can make proactive choices about how we respond. This allows us to operate from a place of greater agency in making the most of challenging circumstances.

Create routine

Routine gives you a sense of certainty about how you approach your life. Subsequently, this allows you to be proactive in meeting the demands of the day ahead.

Prioritise self-care and enjoyment

This is arguably the most important step. Learn to enjoy the simple things. Tune into the simplicity of life and take time to ‘smell the roses’. Allow yourself time to explore, fully absorb and take pleasure in the things you enjoy.

Through these simple habits and practices, we cultivate qualities and attitudes that help us meet uncertainty with a little more clarity and optimism.

And be comforted by the truism that it is through struggle we are offered the opportunity to build gratitude and strength.

About the author Daniel Van der Pluym With a background in psychology Daniel Van is a well-being and performance coach focused on helping people manage stress and overcome challenging circumstances in their lives. He offers workplace and community group meditation and founded 'Deeper Potential': http://www.deeperpotential.com.au

Article image by Sam Carter, Unsplash.