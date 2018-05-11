Cultural cleansing and #Metoo – where to from here?

In the wake of the #Metoo movement, we are experiencing a cultural cleansing. Janine explores the intricacies of gender dynamics within and between ourselves. And what is needed to reclaim our wild innocence and move forward with love.

There is an upwelling in the collective. A collective choir of voices sounding one note in common – ‘Me too’. We are experiencing a cultural cleansing that is unprecedented.

This is an important moment in our human evolution. Are we going to be a part of the witch burnings in reverse? Or are we going to look deeper, do the inner and outer work, and rise together in a way that creates real, loving change? Shall we pierce the stories that create separation, through to reclaiming our innocence? Not naive innocence, but wild innocence that comes from the depth of the journey taken.

We are hearing many voices that have been too scared to speak, held down in collective repression and fear. These voices are now drawing on their courage and rising to be heard. We are hearing accusations, calls for accountability and people standing up. People are becoming more aware of polarities as social conditioning dissolves. Traditional gender roles are becoming more acknowledged, questioned and disputed. We are seeing some people becoming more aware and others more confused, with conditioning dissolving. Also, we are seeing men/women polarities becoming activated and inflamed, hate and projections spewing from one side to the other.

We are seeing women shifting from disempowerment to having a resounding voice. Sadly, though, we are seeing some men becoming disempowered. They’ve become too afraid to move, speak, or touch anybody in case they do something wrong. The pendulum is swinging from one side to the other.

The masculine and feminine within

I have journeyed deeply with both poles in myself. One way of viewing the world is that each person, regardless of gender, has a masculine and feminine aspect. This is the Anima and Animus that Carl Jung speaks of.

I have gone into the parts of my feminine that have been angry, felt violated by unwanted touch and coercion or lack of consent, felt frozen dealing with unconscious and uninitiated masculine energy, and I have armoured myself to deal with unwanted energy coming at me.

Also, I have felt the parts of my feminine that has been violated and hurt through unconsciously using power over others with my emotional body, lashing out emotionally without consent, projecting my love fantasies, longing for connection and trying to get that outside myself. I have felt these parts, descended into the dark, and embodied their shadows so they can be integrated and brought to love.

Just doing this is not enough

There is another part of me that exists and until I feel, embody, and bring these parts out of the shadow, I am going to be stuck in the gender wars. The us versus them, victim/perpetrator cycle.

And so I have also felt my masculine aspects. The parts of me that have crossed boundaries with my penetrating presence, emotional body or physical touch. Unconscious and uninitiated behaviours of validation-seeking and performing from a place of disconnection. The parts of me that have violated when I had no idea how to enter someone’s energy field with sensitivity and respect, yet alone touch their body with love and presence. The parts of me that didn’t know.

The need for true initiation

I have felt the parts of me that were born into a Western society where there is no deep initiation or embodiment rites of passage that exist in the mainstream. Rites of passage that transmit how to embody and navigate these energies in a conscious and loving way. Or initiations that show how to navigate sexual energy.

For the feminine, we need sexual initiations that show her how to open fully and receive, sense and know her boundaries and how to communicate them in an empowered way.

For the masculine, initiations that show him how to lovingly penetrate, how to feel, sense, and love with potency.

My understanding is that when testosterone surges at puberty, it comes with such an overwhelming urge to penetrate, and a sense of being out of control. So many young boys and uninitiated men masturbate in secrecy, as quickly as possible, lest they be discovered.

Unconscious drivers, no instructors

Men are driven to unconsciously to look outside themselves for something, anything, to penetrate. And no-one is showing up to guide young men in how to direct this energy that is so strong in their bodies. No-one supporting them in how to open and move the energy in the body. No-one is assisting them in how to move in the world with this penetrating energy… And then we crucify them when they mess up.

I have gone inside myself and felt this in my body. Felt how strong this penetrating energy is in its full expression to the degree I am able. While I am in a woman’s body, with intentioned embodiment practices, it is possible to connect to this aspect of myself. I can feel it and own it, experience it and understand it. I have felt its overwhelming urges and power, and have learned how to connect it to my heart. And just like getting a new and powerful car, I have learned how to drive it; bringing the shadows home to love and innocence.

Wild innocence

In recent years, I have been sharing a lot about innocence – wild innocence. Knowing ourselves fully as the wild, untamed expression of love that we are. There has been so much movement in the reclamation of the feminine and bringing her to innocence. I celebrate this and have journeyed deeply with it through my work and life.



I have felt through the years of conditioning, suppression, repression, demonising, witch burnings, slut shaming, objectification, and sexual entitlement over women’s bodies: bringing us all right back to Eve in the Garden of Eden, and reclaiming her wild innocence.



But the masculine is innocent too

The phallus is innocent too. And until we offer deep masculine initiation rituals to his testicles, power, potency, heart and penetrating lover energy, nothing will change.

Embodied initiation isn’t just about education and lectures on sex ed. We need initiation that doesn’t shy around the erect, penetrating, sexual power the masculine holds, that doesn’t suppress it, and create impotent sensitive new age men.

Rather we need initiation that supports the masculine to stand up and reclaim the potency of this energy, truly shows him how to move with this energy and particularly how to penetrate and ravish the feminine with it in a loving way.

Until this happens, and until this happens inside ourselves, we will stay stuck in polarity and war. Not acknowledging this necessity and keeping him in the shadows holds back the gifts that the fully initiated and embodied masculine holds on the planet. And these gifts are vast.

Just like the initiated feminine, the initiated, integrated masculine also has gifts we need

We need the initiated feminine with her magnetising womb, her transmutative power, her emotional body that vibrates and shakes people awake and creates change. We need her ecstatic sexuality and deep, soft, fierce open-hearted love.

And we need the gifts of the initiated masculine. We need his penetrating presence and love; his dark, earthy potency to protect and create safety, to penetrate through that which is not truth. We need him to stand up aroused and erect, connected to the cosmos, in his full power embodying love as his purpose and seeding the world. It is only when we know and have integrated both these energies that we can truly end the gender war outside and inside ourselves.

About the author Janine Ma-Ree Janine Ma-Ree is founder of Red Earth Temple and teaches sacred sexuality and feminine womb mysteries. She also facilitates at the International School of Temple Arts. Janine draws on over twenty five years’ experience in holistic health as a practitioner, presenter, author, facilitator, and transformational guide.