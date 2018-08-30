Modern ears to hear music for first time thanks to Brandenburg Orchestra

Music unheard for hundreds of years will be a treat for Australian audiences

When rising star Spanish Baroque violinist and musicologist Daniel Pinteño makes his Australian debut in Mediterráneo: Music from the courts of Spain, he and the Australian Brandenburg Orchestra will give one world premiere – in modern times – and two Australian premieres. But how is it possible in 2018 that music unheard for hundreds of years is still being discovered?

“In Spain, we have a lot of work still to do,” says Daniel. “Countries like France, England and others did this recovery work decades ago. But here in Spain we had to wait until this new, fresh and very motivated musicologist movement emerged.”

“Now, the musicologists and the musicians of the historically informed performance movement are working together to open the archives of the Spanish cathedrals and palaces here, and overseas in countries like Mexico and Guatemala.”

The manuscripts of the pieces to be premiered in Sydney and Melbourne found their way into a range of collections around the world: the Brunetti in the Library of Congress, Washington; the Basset in the Stockholm Statens Musikbibliotek and Biblioteca Nacional de España; and Biblioteca Nacional de España again for the López.

“I’m absolutely thrilled that we will have the opportunity to work with Spain’s Daniel Pinteño. He is an outstandingly bright star in the next generation of international Baroque violinists,” says Paul Dyer, Artistic Director.

Daniel is the leader of the ensemble Concerto 1700, which he founded in 2015. He has studied extensively in Spain and Germany, including with former Brandenburg guest director and soloist, Professor Hiro Kurosaki.

Read more about Daniel at http://danielpinteno.com/