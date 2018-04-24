In work and life, stress and trauma are unavoidable

Long days at the computer, endless deadlines and unrealistic workloads. Financial insecurity, technical frustrations and people you’d prefer not to deal with.

Include vicarious trauma for health professionals, welfare workers and emergency services, and it’s no wonder days lost to stress alone costs Australian employers more than $10 billion per year.

While the experiences that lead to stress and trauma might differ from person to person, what doesn’t vary is that our body responds every single time. And that’s regardless of the external situation that has caused it.

No doubt talking helps. Indeed, it can be a critical part of the recovery process. But it’s not until our nervous system has fully released our body-based responses that a stressful or traumatic event is truly finally over – in our body as well as our mind.

Thankfully, the human body has an off switch, even though most of us have never been told about it. An innate recovery reflex you’ve most likely experienced yourself, or if not, already seen in others.

Shaking, tremors and trembling

In western cultures, we tend to think shakes and tremors are a symptom of shock or a sign of stress and anxiety. We often shut these autonomic movements down. But they’re not a symptom at all – they are a key part of the solution instead.

These unconscious movements ‘debrief the body’ by discharging shock, dumping adrenaline, relaxing muscle tension and down-regulating the nervous system. This restores us to a calm, relaxed, and balanced state.

Each time we complete this full stress cycle, both the reactive tension and the spontaneous movements that release it, we don’t just recover to how we were beforehand, we grow our body’s physiological resilience and coping capacity as well.

TRE

TRE is a revolutionary technique that deliberately accesses this natural reflex in a safe and controlled way. It empowers you to ‘debrief your body’ on an ongoing and regular basis for the rest of your life.

Receive information about upcoming TRE workshops here or learn TRE in Melbourne this May 19th & 20th (early bird before Friday May 4th). Use the discount code livingnow (all one word lower case) to receive a $100 discount of the ticket price!!

For more information and videos of TRE, visit www.treaustralia.com.au

You can also read more about TRE in this related LivingNow article: Moving back to wholeness