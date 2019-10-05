Detox your colon and eliminate parasites

Organic Ezy-Slim is a weight management supplement made from 100% organic and natural ingredients.

It is high in fibre and packed with 100% organic superfoods for a healthier lifestyle.

This totally natural metabolism boosting powder:

Helps stop starch cravings and lose belly fat

Lubricates colon and gets rid of excess waste that’s been sitting there for years

Increases serotonin levels

Helps fight intestinal worms and parasites

Assists loss of midriff fat

Eliminates excess waste in your colon

Missing link

Nancy Evans – who has carefully combined the enzymes, fibre, herbs, protein and minerals for full digestive tract help – says, “This is the missing link to getting rid of midriff fat.”

The average person is not consuming enough fibre to cleanse their liver, kidneys, colon and intestinal tract. The need for eliminating toxins in our bodies is imperative for successful weight loss to achieve the body and vitality we want!

Organic Ezy-Slim is a drink that helps flush out your colon and aid detoxification and digestion. The raw ingredients slowly expand in your stomach promoting a healthy bowel movement.

Organic Rosehip Skincare recommends that for maximum results the average person needs to eat alkaline foods such as raw fruits and vegetables while also maintaining a light exercise regime. Therefore, elimination of sugar, processed foods and starches is important in helping us to stop sugar cravings.

Ingredients

Okra powder, organic noni powder, organic konjac mannon, organic rosehip powder, organic aloe vera pulp powder, lotus leaf, organic green papaya powder, garcinia cambogia powder, red raspberry powder, organic mangosteen, sea buckthorn powder, pomegranate powder, forskohlii powder, cha de bugre powder, chlorella powder, organic agave powder, slippery elm powder and organic dulse powder. (For more details of ingredients see https://www.rosehipskincare.com/product/ezyslim/)

100% whole food nutrition

Parasites may be driving your carb cravings

That is why our Ezy-Slim includes an active ingredient called Garcinia Cambogia. Watch Dr. Oz’s short clip on this amazing ingredient http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_N8kimR6QA

Ezy-Slim includes supportive herbs and minerals to promote effective weight loss in conjunction with a healthy and happy lifestyle. It does not contain stimulants such as caffeine. Ezy-Slim, a gluten-free dietary supplement for a new and healthier lifestyle:

Helps appetite control

Assists weight reduction

Metabolises carbohydrates

Promotes healthy digestion

Eliminates excess body fat and toxins

Promotes a youthful looking skin

DIRECTIONS

Take twice daily (half an hour before meals). Add one teaspoon of Ezy-Slim to 250ml of purified water, stir well and drink immediately. Take one teaspoon in the morning and the other before 4pm in the afternoon. For maintenance, take one teaspoon in the morning half an hour before breakfast.

100% organic and natural ingredients | High in fibre | Nutritional herbal and fruit dietary supplement

Body fat

Certain fats are essential to maintain a healthy body, providing heat which helps protect and stabilise our organs. If excess body fat is stored in our body this can affect our strength, looks and confidence. It may cause future health problems as well.

Why do we need enzymes?

You cannot live without enzymes. Enzymes cleanse the body naturally, helping it to function efficiently whilst increasing nutrient absorption.

How can Ezy-Slim help with the problem of obesity?

Ezy-Slim is cultivated without pesticides or herbicides. It is 100% organic with natural raw ingredients. It is high in fibre, enzymes, and protein. Ezy-Slim assists in cleansing excess body fat, eliminating toxins and helps to tone the skin. This unique formulation is the missing link for overcoming obesity.

The truth behind obesity

Obesity is regarded as the worldwide epidemic of today, the main reason being consumption of foods that we eat. If too much is taken in, excess energy will be stored as fat.

Today, obesity has become so common, that it has replaced malnutrition. Obesity may cut 9 years off a human’s life, according to the World Health Organization surveys. In the next 25 years it is predicted that diabetes will increase from 140 million to 300 million people. Out of 85% of Type 2 Diabetes, 90% of these people are obese or overweight.

NUTRITION PLAN

Eat organic, raw, whole and fresh foods. Partake in light exercise daily, e.g., walk for 20-30minutes. This will help you to achieve your goals and improve your well-being.

For each meal consume:

1 protein

1 starch (grains or basmati rice)

6 vegetables

2 pieces of fruit

Drink at least 8 to 10 glasses of purified water per day

Juicing options: each day consume two juices, one fruit juice and one vegetable juice

IMPORTANT PRECAUTIONS

If taking medication, lactating or suffering from a serious medical condition, consult your health care professional before beginning Ezy-Slim. Discontinue and consult your doctor if any adverse reaction occurs. Not suitable for pregnant women, people with heart disease, stomach problems or children under 12 years of age.

About the founder

Nancy Evans is the founder, formulator, nutritionist and aromatherapist of Organic Rosehip Skincare. Due to her son’s skin allergy caused by harmful chemicals in the environment, Nancy Evans has produced a range of Organic Rosehip natural skin care products for everyday use. She started manufacturing in 1993 to bring the purest and the highest quality ingredients to care for people’s skin without using any petrochemical preservatives. Nancy Evans makes her own organic preservative.

