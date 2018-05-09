Stop counting calories! Eat every three hours with a nutritional balance of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates to restore your blood sugar levels and better manage your weight.

Australia’s weight loss industry is valued at over $6.6 billion, but obesity is rising. This poses a serious question mark on what we’re doing to lose and manage weight.

Did you know that 63 percent of Aussies were classified as obese or overweight in 2014-2015? If we’re spending over $6 billion in weight loss and management products and programs, we should be fit and thriving!

The failure of an entire industry

As a nutrition and fitness professional, I am appalled by some of the quick fixes on the market. Many of these advocate a yo-yo approach to diet, and can do more damage than good. They sell hope, they sell a fast solution, they sell a dream. Desperation keeps people coming back.

I see weight loss programs on the market that offer shakes with high sugar levels and cheap soy proteins that digest quickly which leave people feeling hungry quickly. It’s no wonder we are spending big, but getting bigger!

Back to basics

Counting calories is a tired approach to weight management. It doesn’t take into account how one calorie can differ from another. We could be told to eat 1500 calories a day, but I guarantee if you ate 1500 calories of chocolate and I ate 1500 calories of turkey breast; we would have very different results!

I’m a big believer in the PFC every three philosophy. By eating every three hours with the right balance of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates, we can actually revert our bodies back to basic physiological functioning. By restoring hormonal balance, we take our bodies back to basics; back to functioning as they were designed to, which boosts energy and aids in weight loss and muscle growth.

You don’t have to be a chef to follow the PFC approach – the meals can be so simple. For starters, simply buy a hot chicken and it can last you a few days. Enjoy a chicken and bacon salad wrap or take some chicken, apple, and almonds for a lunch on the run.

This approach has been introduced with a pilot group of 9 Aussies, and over 8 weeks they lost 100kgs and over 460cm between them. The fact that this is not a fad, rather a whole lifestyle approach, means we may just be able to see that alarming stat of 63% obesity rate start to come down for a healthier, happy country.

About the author Mark Macdonald Mark Macdonald is a world-renowned fitness and nutrition expert and creator of ZEN Project 8 by Jeunesse