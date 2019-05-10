Doggie toothpaste recipe

At my home we like to treat our pets as a member of the family. This simple and effective home made toothpaste is good for dogs.

Since I do not frequently brush my dog’s teeth, I have made up a basic edible toothpaste with high quality peppermint essential oil, baking soda, and coconut oil. I sometimes give it as a treat when my pup’s breath is particularly bad.

Ingredients:

½ cup of coconut oil

½ cup of baking soda

10 drops of peppermint essential oil.

Make sure you purchase 100% pure essential oil from a trusted supplier. Essential oils are not regulated and thus, most cheaper oils will be diluted or adulterated to keep costs down. Even if they say 100% pure on the label, this does not guarantee that they have been distilled several times. Beware of cheap synthetic copies and fragrance oils, which are often the cause of toxicity in dogs and cats. Use your discretion when choosing where to purchase your oils from. Always be sure to store your essential oils away from sunlight and extreme hot or cold temperatures.

Method:

Put the coconut oil in a jar and heat up to liquefy. Mix in baking soda. Mix in peppermint oil.

Allow to cool before brushing on your pet’s teeth and gums, or feeding a small amount to them.

Since animals have a stronger sense of smell, and smaller bodies, don’t make the mistake of using too much of a strong essential oil on your pets. Small dogs (up to 10kg) should not ingest more than 1/4tsp of this toothpaste in a day, whereas big dogs can have up to 1tsp. Warning! Do not give this mixture to your cat! Cats are not able to absorb and eliminate essential oils in the same way that humans and dogs can if ingested. Scent molecules build up in cat livers, which can eventually lead to illness.

Some dogs enjoy the flavour (kind of like a peppermint patty), while others won’t go near it. If your pet is the latter, you can always use it on yourself to freshen breath, reduce indigestion, and/or brush your human teeth – just as long as you don’t double dip with your doggie first!

About the author Nicole Andersen Facebook Nicole Andersen (aka Nico Anders) is an aromatherapist, yoga instructor & tarot reader. She teaches new & full moon yoga workshops & tarot reading around Melbourne. Nico is also the owner of Scentual Alchemy, a vegan, body & soul care company for low maintenance humans. www.scentualalchemy.com.au www.moonyoganico.com Instagram: @scentualalchemy & @moon_yoga_nico

www.scentualalchemy.com.au www.moonyoganico.com Instagram: @scentualalchemy & @moon_yoga_nico

Sources:

https://organicaromas.com/blogs/aromatherapy-and-essential-oils/using-essential-oils-around-your-pets-1

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/pet-aromatherapy_b_877199

https://www.inessence.com.au/responsible-use-of-pure-essential-oils-with-pets