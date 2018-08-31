MLIVE & Slingsby present the Melbourne premiere of

Emil and the Detectives

Winner of Best Presentation for Children at the 2018 Helpmann Awards



Saturday 8 September at 11am and 2pm

Alexander Theatre, Monash University, Clayton

This delightful, beautifully written and optimistic kid’s own adventure story is a journey of discovery and self-discovery, exploring the value of friendships and learning about trust and taking risks.

“An outstanding piece of theatre and an experience to be savoured by all” –The Australian

“Captivating…masterful… a theatrical delight” –In Daily

The Melbourne premiere of the children’s classic Emil and the Detectives is set to captivate audiences both young and old. The critically acclaimed Adelaide-based theatre company Slingsby comes to the Alexander Theatre for one day only! So join us on Saturday 8 September, 2018.

Emil and the Detectives tells the story of our young hero Emil heading from a rural home to visit family in the big city. Then something valuable is stolen. Emil soon meets Gustav and his wily band of child sleuths and together they take on the crowded, cosmopolitan streets of the city in a spirited pursuit of justice. Can a bunch of kids work together to uncover and outsmart the true criminal?

Penned in 1929, Erich Kästner’s classic detective novel for children has been transformed into a pacy, gorgeously designed and brilliantly inventive performance. It is the only pre-1945 work of the German author to escape Nazi censorship.

Theatrical magic

Internationally renowned for its detailed stagecraft, humour and awe-inspiring theatrical magic, Emil and the Detectives continues Slingsby’s ten-year tradition of reinventing classic children’s stories with contemporary verve and ingenuity.

Emil and the Detectives is told by two skilled actors immersed in smoke and mirrors, miniature worlds and a cinematic score.

Danielle Catanzaritti (Emil) and Nathan O’Keefe (Mr Grundeis and everyone else) are exceptional performers. They have worked together and separately with State Theatre Company of South Australia, Windmill Theatre and Brink Productions.

Like most children’s classics, the key themes of the story are as relevant today as when the book was first published. Audiences will relate to many of the challenges and decisions Emil faces.

Freedom & finding solutions

“Emil and The Detectives explores the benefits and pitfalls of children having greater freedom, being allowed to make mistakes and finding solutions to their own problems without undue adult intervention or interference,” said Slingsby Artistic Director Andy Packer.

The production brings together the creative talents of Andy Packer as Director, Composer Quincy Grant, Lighting Designer Geoff Cobham and Set Designer Wendy Todd.

Emil and the Detectives event details:

Date & time: Saturday 8 September 11am and 2pm

Venue: Alexander Theatre, 48 Exhibition Walk, Monash University, Clayton

Tickets: $19.00–$35.00

Standard $35.00

Student, Senior and Pensioner $30.00

Children (15 and under) $19.00

Family 2+ $19/person

Group 8+ $29/person

Bookings: online monash.edu/mlive or call 03 9905 1111.